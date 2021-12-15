Protective cousin! Mason Disick admitted he “regrets” spilling family tea on Instagram Live and texted aunt Kim Kardashian to warn North West after she went Live on TikTok earlier this month without permission.

“I don’t wanna disrespect North, but I don’t think she should do the Lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn’t correct and stuff like that,” Mason, 12, wrote in a concerned text message, which Kim, 41, shared via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, December 14.

The eldest child of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick noted North might “regret” saying the wrong thing on Instagram Live and won’t be able to take it back.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“I did the exact same thing as she did. I would do the Lives, and now, I regret saying one of the things that I said,” his message continued, adding, “Just in case for safety.”

Kim scolded North, 8, whom she shares with estranged husband Kanye West, after she provided a live house tour of the family’s Calabasas home on her and her mom’s joint TikTok account without permission. At the end of the clip, the Skims founder tells her daughter she’s “not allowed” to go live on the app.

In the text to Mason, Kim, who called her nephew a “helpful king,” acknowledged that her daughter “felt bad” about the incident. “I don’t think she will do it again, but it could be good if you talk to her about it,” the KKW Beauty founder wrote in response.

“I’d love to talk to her about it. Next time I come over maybe,” Mason responded to which his aunt asked if he wanted to do a cousin sleepover “soon.”

Mason previously learned his lesson about social media. In 2020, the reality TV kiddo went live on Instagram and spilled a lot of family tea. At the time, he claimed Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott weren’t back together. They have since reconciled and are expecting baby No. 2. His Instagram and TikTok accounts were subsequently removed from the platforms, most likely because of his age.

A source told In Touch at the time that Mason got “a huge wakeup call” about “oversharing on social media.”

“The entire family is on high alert,” the source revealed. “It’s never too late to start training your kids about what to say on social media … Mason will not be allowed to be on any platform unsupervised until he’s at least 13.”