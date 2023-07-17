She’s not like a regular mom. Lindsay Lohan gave birth to baby No. 1, a boy named Luaiwith husband Bader Shammas on Monday, July 17, In Touch can confirm.

“Lindsay Lohan and her financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love,” her representation told In Touch in a statement.

The Mean Girls star and her husband – whom she married in April 2022 – first announced that they were expecting their first child together with a simple photo of a baby onesie shared via Instagram on March 14.

“Coming soon…” the onesie read with the caption, “We are blessed and excited!”

“We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!” she told In Touch that same day.

The following month, the former child star was showered by her friends and family during a visit to New York City.

“Good times,” Lindsay shared via Instagram on April 27 alongside a series of photos from her intimate baby shower. “So grateful for all of the wonderful people in my life!”

The expectant mother wore a bright orange midi-dress with a fringed bottom with her hair pulled back in a low ponytail as she posed for photos with her guests, including sister Ali Lohan and mom Dina Lohan.

Lindsay had a successful movie career in Hollywood in the early 2000s with such hits as Freaky Friday, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen and Just My Luck before she quietly relocated to Dubai.

“It just really happened, how I moved to Dubai. I got there, and I felt a certain sense of calm,” she told Vogue in April 2022 of her decision to leave Los Angeles. “I think it’s because paparazzi is illegal [in Dubai]. I really found that I had a private life, and I could just take time for myself. I decided to stay there because I really learned to appreciate what it is to go, do my work, and then leave and live a normal life.”

She continued, “Instead of just going, going, going, [I learned] to say ‘no,’ And really putting myself first, and choosing the things that I want to do, wisely, for me first.”

While in the United Arab Emirates, the Parent Trap star met her financier beau. The happy couple kept their relationship private and didn’t make their romance public until their engagement in November 2021. After dating for two years, Bader popped the big question to Lindsay, and she shared the news with her online followers via Instagram.