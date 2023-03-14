Bader Shammas is more than just Lindsay Lohan’s husband. In addition to being an expectant father, he is an established financier. Keep scrolling to find out his net worth, how he makes money and more.

What Is Bader Shammas’ Net Worth?

While Bader’s exact net worth has not been revealed, several outlets have estimated he’s worth approximately $100 million.

How Does Bader Shammas Make Money?

The Kuwait native studied at the University of South Florida from 2007 to 2010 and earned a degree in mechanical engineering. He continued his education at the University of Tampa and graduated with his Bachelor of Science in finance in 2012.

Bader previously worked at BNP Paribas Wealth Management before he was hired as the vice president at the investment banking firm Credit Suisse in 2018, according to Page Six.

He is not active on LinkedIn, so it’s not clear if he still works for Credit Suisse.

How Long Have Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas Been Together?

Not much is known about the Parent Trap star’s romance with Bader, which they both prefer to keep out of the spotlight.

After they began dating in 2019, Lindsay announced their engagement in November 2021. She shared the news by posting several sweet photos of the couple via Instagram as she showed off her diamond ring.

“My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love 11.11.21,” she wrote at the time.

Lindsay and Bader later tied the knot during a secret ceremony, confirming their nuptials in an Instagram post shared in July 2022.

“I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband,” she wrote alongside a selfie with Bader. “My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday.”

Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Does Lindsay Lohan Share Kids With Bader Shammas?

On March 14, 2023, Lindsay revealed that they are expecting their first child together.

“We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!” the Mean Girls actress told In Touch.

She announced the exciting news via Instagram the same day. “We are blessed and excited,” Lindsay captioned a photo of a baby onesie with the text “coming soon.”