Killing it! Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian “make a great team at coparenting” their children, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “The kids are their No. 1 priority, and they have a blast raising them together.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars’ amicable relationship is especially important at this moment. They not only took their three kids — Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5, — on vacation to Balboa Island in Newport Beach, California, but they’re also watching Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s four children — North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 14 months, — amid the couple’s marital drama.

Rachpoot/MEGA

“There haven’t been any hiccups over the last few weeks and everything is going smoothly,” adds the source. “Scott and Kourtney are getting on and the kids are happy. They’re making the most of the summer and have a bunch of activity-filled family trips planned. Kourtney and Scott think it’s good for their kids to be outdoors, in the fresh air.”

The famous family has been enjoying lots of time outside. Scott, 37, was photographed running around on the beach with North and Saint on July 27, and Kourtney, 41, cuddled up with Chicago in their spacious backyard one day prior.

Courtesy Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kim, 39, has been “leaning on” her big sis, a second source told Life & Style, since Kanye’s controversial Presidential campaign rally on July 19, where he said he wanted Kim to have an abortion when they first learned they were pregnant with North in 2012. The KKW Beauty founder “feels powerless” and thought the Poosh founder could relate since she “went through years of the same family pressure to intervene.”

The “Fade” artist then went on two Twitter rants on July 21 and 22 where he alleged his wife and Kris Jenner were trying to “lock [him] up” and that he wanted a divorce from the reality star, whom he married in 2014.

On July 22, Kim released a lengthy statement about Kanye’s behavior. “As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand,” the Selfish author star wrote. “Those who are close [to] Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions.”

The “Runaway” artist issued a public apology via Twitter a few days later. “I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter,” Kanye wrote on Twitter. “I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim, I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

Kim was photographed with Kanye during a tear-filled conversation in Wyoming on July 27 but returned to Los Angeles the next day without the “Flashing Lights” rapper.

The reality starlet is surrounded by support since her sisters are “rallying together” to “shield” Kimye’s young children from the turmoil and give them a “sense of normality,” a source told In Touch.

Family is forever, right?