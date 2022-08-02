Adding to the shopping cart. Khloé Kardashian flaunted her sexy abs in a Tuesday, August 2, Instagram video while showing off a new bikini from her clothing line, Good American.

“Denim Swim @goodamerican,” the Kardashians star, 38, captioned the risqué post. In the video, Khlo Money was hitting all the right angles while showing off her sizzling body and advertising the itty-bitty swimsuit.

Her besties raved over her toned physique in the comments section, who clearly couldn’t handle how good she looked (TBH, we’d do the same). “OMG you’re perfect! Do you come with the swimsuit?!” Kim Kardashian’s bestie, Tracy Romulus commented, while Malika Haqq wrote, “I want you and the suit Ma.”

Scott Disick, who isn’t shy about giving the reality star a flirtatious compliment wrote, “Damn Gina,” with a fire emoji.

Khloé has been serving the ultimate bikini looks this summer, especially during her 38th birthday trip to Turks and Caicos in July. While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted a plethora of swimsuit photos, one in particular stuck out more than the rest.

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

During her vacay, KoKo posted a picture while soaking up the sun on a boat while seemingly shading ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson in her caption. “Don’t forget, the crown may tilt at times but it never falls,” the text read.

Days before the hot snapshot was posted, the NBA player, 31, was seen vacationing in Greece while holding hands with an unidentified mystery woman. The spotting occurred a week after Life & Style confirmed that the two are expecting baby No. 2 via surrogate.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep for Khloé told In Touch at the time. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

Although the former couple is expecting another child together, after welcoming their daughter, True Thompson in April 2018, they do not have a romantic relationship. An additional insider revealed that the two “have not spoken since December outside of coparenting matters.”

Khloé and Tristan, who started dating in 2016, were working on their relationship during season 1 of The Kardashians and were even in the process of moving into her new home. However, news broke in December 2021 that the athlete was expecting a son with model Maralee Nichols and it was confirmed in January that Tristan did father a child with Maralee, 31, while he was still in a relationship with Khloé. Tristan and Khloé split in June 2021.