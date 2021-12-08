Khloé Kardashian “has been there” for Scott Disick and “helped” him deal with “his feelings” about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. She “is playing peacemaker.”

“He has spoken to her privately … [and] she is navigating him in the right direction when it comes to moving on,” explains the insider about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, and Scott, 38. “Thanks to Khloé’s support, he’s in much better place than he was when Kourtney first announced her engagement.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Luckily, the Good American founder’s big sister, 42, “doesn’t have a problem” with her and Scott’s close “friendship,” adds the insider. “She has moved on, but she has warned her sister not to reveal too much about her private life to her ex and Khloé respects that.”

That being said, the support is definitely mutual. Khloé has also “been leaning” on Scott amid Tristan Thompson’s paternity lawsuit, a separate source told In Touch.

The 30-year-old athlete, with whom Khloé shares daughter True, is being sued for child support by personal trainer Maralee Nichols, who gave birth to Tristan’s alleged third baby this month.

“When the allegations broke online, Scott was the first person to check in and make sure Khloé was OK,” the second source said of the scandal involving Revenge Body host’s on-again, off-again boyfriend. “He’s always there in person or on FaceTime when she needs him. They make each other laugh, send cute gifts if the other person is having a down day and share inside jokes that no one else gets. He is helping take her mind off the situation.”

The Kocktails With Khloé star even showed off a gorgeous bouquet of flowers from the Lord on December 5. The second source noted the pals have a “special connection” and “confide in each other about everything.”

Khloé and Scott haven’t always had such a strong friendship. Many of their ups and downs have been documented on KUWTK, and even KoKo admitted they’ve “come such a long way” while wishing the New York native a happy birthday in May 2019.

“I am so thankful for the person that you have grown into. I am thankful for every [one of the] highs and lows because we have been through it all and we are closer than ever,” she wrote about Scott via Instagram. “I am proud to say that you are my brother and also one of my best friends!”