Status check — queen. Khloé Kardashian shared a sexy bikini photo and a powerful statement while ex Tristan Thompson was spotted on vacation in Greece with another woman after it was revealed that they are expecting baby No. 2 together via surrogate.

“Don’t forget, the crown may tilt at times, but it never falls,” the Kardashians star, 38, captioned an Instagram post on Thursday, July 21. In the snapshot, Khloé lounged on a white towel aboard what appeared to be a boat, flashing her rock-hard abs in a black two-piece.

Members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan took to the comment section to show their support for the Good American founder.

“Never,” momager Kris Jenner wrote, referring to the “crown” never falling, which her daughter noted in her caption.

Just three days prior, the blonde babe seemingly reacted to the news of her ex’s vacation with a mystery woman in Greece by “liking” a fan account’s post. In the viral video shared via @kardashiansocial, the Chicago Bulls player, 31, was seen holding holds with his unidentified date.

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“To everyone that’s freaking out about this video of Tristan in Greece with another girl, Khloé and Tristan are both single, and according to the statement from Khloé’s rep, they haven’t spoken since December besides coparenting so I don’t know why it would be crazy for Tristan to be with another girl as long as he’s a good dad to his baby, which we don’t know when Khloé’s surrogate is due [sic],” the fan account’s caption read.

On July 13, In Touch confirmed that the former couple are expecting their second child together via surrogate. They already share daughter True Thompson, whom they welcomed in April 2018.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep for Khloé said in a statement. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

Despite sharing their future child, a source told In Touch, “Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of coparenting matters.”

After dating on and off from August 2016 to June 2021, the NBA player became caught up in a paternity scandal with personal fitness trainer Maralee Nichols. Maralee gave birth to their child, a son named Theo, in December 2021, who was conceived in March of that year when Tristan and Khloé were still together. Tristan initially denied that he was the father until early January the following year when he confirmed the paternity test results via his Instagram Stories.

“Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” the athlete wrote at the time, before writing a separate Story dedicated to the Hulu star. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the upmost [sic] respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Following news of the scandal, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum vowed to no longer be romantically involved with the power forward.

“As much as it breaks Khloé’s heart, it’s not about them anymore. She truly believes Tristan will never change,” a source told In Touch on February 18. “It’s all about raising True so that she sees a mother and a father who truly love her.”

After the Kardashian-Jenners found out about Tristan’s cheating scandal, a source told Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 20, that “most of them have distanced themselves from him, especially after learning about him expecting a baby with Maralee.”