Mom to be? Kendall Jenner sparked rumors that she’s pregnant during a season 3 episode of The Kardashians. Keep scrolling to find out if the model is expecting, see clues and more.

Is Kendall Jenner Pregnant?

Speculation that Kendall is pregnant with baby No. 1 began to swirl when a producer asked how her pregnancy was going during a teaser clip featured at the end of the June 8 episode.

The Hulu personality didn’t verbally answer the question and instead played coy, meaning that fans will have to wait until the June 15 episode to find out if she’s expecting.

What Clues Has Kendall Jenner Dropped That She’s Pregnant?

While Kendall didn’t directly respond to the producer’s question, she doesn’t currently appear to be pregnant.

She hasn’t been seen rocking a baby bump in any of her recent social media photos or during any public outings.

On June 5, the TV personality showed off her toned stomach in a series of bikini photos via Instagram. However, she did not specify when the snapshots were taken.

What Has Kendall Jenner Said About Having Children?

Fans previously watched Kendall and her mother, Kris Jenner, discuss her having a child during season 2 of the reality show.

After the matriarch said it might be time for her to consider having children, Kendall admitted the suggestion made her “uncomfortable.”

“You keep telling me, ‘You’re not getting any younger,’ but guess what? It’s my life,” Kendall told her mother. “I don’t know if I’m ready yet.”

In a confessional, she added that she still has “a lot to figure out before I can welcome a child into my life.”

“I’m still enjoying life on my own,” Kendall continued. “And I’m okay with that right now.”

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Who Is Kendall Jenner Dating?

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has been romantically linked to Bad Bunny since February when the pair were spotted leaving the same restaurant in Los Angeles.

Following more public outings, their relationship seemed to heat up when the reality star and the “La Jumpa” singer were seen “openly kissing” at popular spot Sushi Fumi in March, according to an eyewitness who spoke to Us Weekly. The duo were “being very affectionate” with one another, while the source added that they shared a meal.

In light of the speculation, neither Kendall nor Bad Bunny have publicly commented on the status of their relationship.