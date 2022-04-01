Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

In this modern-day era, people perceive success very differently. Knowledge and information are commonly available to many, so people have learned the value of good decision-making. Being able to change your destiny is in your hands, and correct choices lead to successful outcomes. This mindset has helped many successful and notable personalities get where they are today. One of these passionate and dedicated entrepreneurs is John Vitti. His ability to keep going after his dreams led him to the highest level of success. John started his business with a simple thought: he wanted to reward people for their knowledge. He is the CEO of VersusGame and has been a part of bringing many interactive and challenging games to life. Along with that, he is also the executive director of a TV show. John’s vision and his team’s hard work have resulted in their game show being available in 196 countries across the world. This was not easy, but the drive to deliver the best made it all possible. They have given many people the chance to play the game and make money using their talented minds. John Vitti

Innovative methods like these have resulted in major success for not only John but the companies he has been attached to. In the foreseeable future, they plan to expand further and gain more significant partnerships with celebrities and notable people around the world. Giving people the chance to earn rewards based on their knowledge is something unique and has proven to be a major hit as well.

The gaming economy is booming in this modern age, and John tapped into this market at the correct time. The unique virtual gaming marketplace created by VersusGame has gained over 6 million active users. John’s strategy to interact with gamers through rewards has resulted in huge success. The prediction feature has also given consumers great incentives while playing this game.

Many games in the industry offer a system that appreciates gamers for their dedication and effort but being able to turn it into real cash is what’s a game-changer here. In addition to that, John also equally focuses on his personal life and tries to achieve a balance. He believes that staying connected to yourself plays a major role in your journey to success.

He advises many young and talented people to always focus on their ultimate goal. This has helped him get to where he is today and can play a vital role in your growth. Being able to commit to a lifestyle and choose yourself every single day is challenging but fruitful in the end.

John’s persona is inspiring, and he is a role model for many young entrepreneurs out there. His vision has been the reason behind the success of his major companies. The reflection of his positive mindset has helped many change their lives for good. Individuals like John are built unique since their ability to learn and keep going makes them stand out from the crowd.