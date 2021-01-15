Drama isn’t just the name of one of Jeffree Star‘s Pomeranians. In fact, the popular YouTuber is notorious for his internet feuds, especially with the Kardashian-Jenner family! To be clear, only Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian have ever publicly responded to any of Jeffree’s shade.

However, that’s never stopped the beauty guru from fanning the flames with the rest of the reality TV bunch, namely Khloé Kardashian and — wait for it — Mason Disick. Yes, you read that correctly.

In April 2020, Jeffree and Mason, who is the eldest son of Kourtney Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, had a brief, albeit entertaining beef. Basically, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians kid called the cosmetics mogul “spoiled AF” during and Instagram Live with TikTok star Addison Rae.

Instead of letting it go, Jeffree clapped back in a since-deleted tweet. “I had $500 in my bank account six years ago … maybe he’s confused with his own privilege versus mine being self-made,” he wrote at the time. “Hopefully, his father can educate him soon!”

Unsurprisingly, a lot of people took issue with Jeffree not-so-indirectly feuding with a preteen. “[Jeffree Star] is starting an argument with a 10-year-old. He’s a child,” one user tweeted. “The fact that you felt the need to clap back at Mason Disick says a lot about you. You’re a child,” added another.

Prior to Jeffree’s comments on Mason, he had a lot to say about the Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson cheating scandal in February 2019. “Tristan — he’s a cheating, lying piece of s–t. We already know that, right? We already know that. For some reason, Khloé don’t really want to acknowledge that,” the “Beauty Killer” artist said in an Instagram Story. You can’t blame EVERYTHING on Jordyn, Miss Thing. I’m so bored of these people and I’m sorry that I’m even giving them an extra two minutes of my light.”

Believe it or not, that was only half of it!

