The dynamic duo is out again! Jennifer Lopez brought her daughter, Emme Muñiz, shopping in Los Angeles as they donned their own casual chic styles.



J. Lo, 52, wore a turtleneck, long-sleeved top and a denim floor-length skirt, while accessorizing with a black fringe Chanel purse and sunglasses during their outing on Saturday, January 15. The 13-year-old rocked her own casual look with a long-sleeved white sweatshirt, jeans and white Converse sneakers. The teen also appeared to have her earbuds in as she walked alongside her mama.

In one image, the “On the Floor” singer held her daughter’s hand as they popped into one store, while they linked arms in another moment as J. Lo also held a hot drink in one hand.

It seems the two ladies enjoy going on shopping trips together, as they were spotted on multiple occasions throughout December 2021, hitting different stores. Even J. Lo’s boyfriend, Ben Affleck, tagged along with them once to pick out a pair of glasses. Just one week later, the Tender Bar actor brought his daughters Seraphina and Violet Affleck — whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — out with Emme and her brother, Maximilian “Max” Muñiz. J. Lo shares her twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

As for the Marry Me actress’ relationship with her daughter, the two have an “open and easy” bond, an insider exclusively told Life & Style last month.

When it comes to personal style, J. Lo seems to give Emme the freedom to experiment with different looks, such as when the teen dyed her hair blue in late 2021. She has now switched it back to her curly brunette locks but appeared to have added red streaks to her bangs by January 2022.

“[Emme] is into experimenting with different hair colors and quirky makeup techniques,” a second insider previously told Life & Style.

Aside from going on shopping sprees together, the mother-daughter duo also share similar interests. “Emme has inherited her mom J. Lo’s creative flair,” the insider added about their sweet bond. “She loves writing music, singing and dancing. On the weekends, the two of them can often found at the kitchen table penning lyrics together and recording their dance moves in the yard.”

This wouldn’t come as a surprise to many fans, since most recall Emme’s brilliant performance alongside the “Jenny From the Block” artist at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime show. The duo sang a rendition of J. Lo’s hit “Let’s Get Loud,” with Emme having her own solo moment to belt out some high notes.

Apart from music, the mom and daughter also enjoy “practicing makeup techniques together,” the insider said at the time, noting that J. Lo’s image tends to have more “glam” in comparison to her daughter’s “edgier look.”

Scroll through the gallery to see photos from J. Lo and Emme’s shopping trip.