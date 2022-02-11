Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

The way certain industries and sectors have been on the rise, one wonders the reasons behind their exponential growth and success. Though there can be innumerable reasons behind it, one cannot deny how young professionals, entrepreneurs, and creative souls have been taking their chosen industries to the next level of success, thriving off of their creative and immaculate visions, their abilities to think beyond the usual and their quest to take a giant leap in the industry with the aim to provide value to their customers. Doing exactly that in the world of luxury jewellery markets is Godson Umeh. This young creative soul has been flourishing in his career as a custom jeweller and designer, and moreover, for the penthouse showroom, he has created that oozes luxuriousness and elegance.

Across the United Kingdom, Godson Umeh’s showroom has been making a lot of buzz, located in the heart of London. His creative abilities have helped him turn his client’s visions into a beautiful reality, which is why his showroom has been making all the headlines in the country for all the good reasons. His showroom is a modern-day showroom for offering some of the greatest and modern-day designs and pieces of jewel. They are also thriving because of their in-house designers, who work relentlessly to create masterpieces served on a platter of diamond.

Godson Umeh was born in 1995 in Reading, the UK. Being inclined towards all things creative and having the penchant for creating something of his own helped him create his own path to glory. That is how he got into the luxury jewellery markets in the UK, for which today, he looks unstoppable. He has worked meticulously to make sure he gives clients, customers, and visitors a splendid experience through each luxury piece he designs and creates. This has helped him offer all of his clients eliteness and comfortability through his jewels.

Godson Umeh is the brain behind his elite jewellery brand named “GodsonThePlug” and so far, has made a mammoth of clients already. Some of the most opulent pieces that this young talent in the world of luxury jewellery has made include custom-made thorne chains, custom chains, custom rings and much more.

He has attained expertise in guiding his clients to choose the best piece of jewel or helping them get their thoughts transformed into the craftsmanship of jewellery and designs they seek. Godson Umeh’s expertise in jewellery making and designing never fails at automatically holding people’s attention. Also, Godson Umeh’s showroom in London is all about class, vogue, and splendour.

He has worked with clients and big names like Meek Mill, Blac Chyna, Lil Mosey, Raheem Sterling, Trevoh Chalobah, Zlatan Ibile and others.