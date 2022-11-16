Written in partnership with Amir Bakian

Known for throwing some of the most fab and popular parties everywhere from his native Chile – where he co-owns the Macarena Club in Santiago – to his adopted home of Los Angeles, emerging dance/pop sensation Trucco celebrated the recent release of “Medicine,” his wildly infectious debut single on Dauman Music, in grand style with a secret, celeb studded L.A. party featuring the DJ’ing of none other than TV personality Brody Jenner.

Written by Gemini Musiq, known for his work with Justin Bieber (“Purpose”), Post Malone, Mario, Christina Milian, Lil Jon and Snoop Dogg, the sexy and soulful, powerfully grooving track featuring female vocalist Uloni is set for upcoming club remixes by two of the industry’s heaviest hitters – Grammy nominated British duo Moto Blanco (Mary J. Blige, Whitney Houston, Adele, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Hudson) and Chris Cox of the Grammy nominated production team Thunderpuss, whose credits include Madonna, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Mary J. Blige and Janet Jackson.

“The song ‘Medicine’ has a great pop melody and dynamic dance groove, and the charismatic, multi-talented Trucco is the perfect artist to convey its sense of fun, energy and an exciting party atmosphere,” says Jason Dauman, President of Dauman Music..”Having the amazing young vocalist Uloni on the track is a wonderful bonus element creating true romantic dance floor chemistry.”

A true contemporary Renaissance man, Cristobal Trucco – of Chilean and Italian ancestry – is also a real estate businessman and fitness model who earned an engineering degree and an MBA, the latter from the KEDGE Business School in Marseille. As a model, he became popular on social media via his a campaigns for Eubi Shorts, Corona Beer and Hiro Clark. He is owner of Monaco Propriedades Real Estate and partner in both the Macarena Club and the Chilean based Freakshow Festival.

Trucco made his debut as a music artist in 2008 and quickly built a name for himself with his soulful voice. Prior to this, millions of fans loved his music video for the band Supernova’s hit song “Toda La Noche” by Latin Grammy nominated Chilean girl group Supernova. Trucco is also renowned for this participation in the reality TV show “Amore Ciego 2” (Love is Blind 2), which aired in canal13tv in 2008. In addition, he studied acting at Fernando Gonzalez’s Chilean drama school.