Article presented by Smart Guys

Europe has been gripped by the Cerberus heatwave over the course of the past week, and with the Charon heatwave now in full swing, there doesn’t seem to be an immediate end in sight for the scorching temperatures. With Turkey reporting some of the biggest wildfires in recent history, holiday-makers and celebrities alike are flocking to what many call ‘safe zones’ that offer comfort and convenience, without having to be exposed to the shockingly high temperatures (up to 49 degrees Celsius in some parts of Europe.



What Has Caused the Heatwave?

Many leading researchers are putting the heat wave down to the effects of global warming. We’ve all heard the complaints to the point of being fed up, but if we look realistically at the increasing temperatures every year, there is definitely some sort of pattern emerging. Many people have been using CapCut templates to create diagrams of the changes in weather recently and the results are as terrifying as they are visually appealing.

The great thing about these templates is that they make it quick and easy to promote a particular event, or talk about certain issues such as global warming. CapCut has thousands of unique templates and themes, some of which are better suited to promotion, while others are perfect for showcasing specific events.

There are two main types of template available – video and image. Choosing from either one is quick and easy, with options to customize the unique aspects such as the audio and video files, the photos, the content and any headings that are present.

In order to download the finished piece without a watermark, it’s a good idea to sign up for an account with CapCut. They make it easy to do so with just a password and a relevant email address. Right now, the service is offering a free 7-day trial for all new users, meaning that someone can create an account, take advantage of all features and then decide if they’d like to continue with the service.

Cancelling a registration can be done at any time and there’s no obligation to continue with a membership after the trial period ends. With that being said, the sheer variety of features and functions provided by CapCut, as well as the incredibly appealing price considering the tools and software available does lead many to keeping their accounts active, including influencers, content creators and even celebrities.

Where Are The Safe Zones?

This will depend on your specific region and your budget, as flights have recently seen an increase in price, but generally speaking, parts of the Mediterranean including southern Spain, Italy (specifically Tuscany and Puglia), and the Greek Islands are all in demand right now. Due to their positions, they are considered safe from wildfires, and even those that do break out can be fairly easy to contain.

A firm favorite among the rich and famous is Tuscany due to its comfortable temperatures without missing out on the sunshine. There’s nothing quite like traveling to the top of a hill in this region, taking photos, and then using a color correction tool to really captivate the stunningly dramatic scenes ready to be uploaded and shared via social media.

There are so many things to see and do there as well, from guided tours, to visiting restaurants and local taverns. As much of the walkways are made from cobblestones, they are considered completely fire resistant, although it’s worth noting that the more remote the destination in Tuscany, the colder the temperatures can be.

Spain, particularly Madrid, has seen an increase in temperatures recently, and this is why many visitors are avoiding the landlocked parts of the country in favor of more coastal regions. One of the most appealing things about Spain is that it’s only a short journey from most parts of Europe, with the vast majority of holiday-makers hailing from the United Kingdom, and then from other parts of Europe, with those from the USA being next in line based on popularity.

Other safe zones include France and Germany, although these aren’t considered hugely popular for tourists due to their lack of Mediterranean beaches. The average temperatures in both countries are lower than in other parts of the Med, however, and there are still plenty of things to see and do, even if sunbathing is out of the question.

The small Greek island of Kefalonia is also becoming increasingly popular this year, with many airlines reporting last-minute bookings from travelers. The great thing about this island is that it is completely secluded and as there is very little considered inland, it enjoys the coastal breeze all year round. Throw in the fact that Kefalonia also has some of the most stunning beaches in the Mediterranean and you’ll begin to see why it’s become so popular.