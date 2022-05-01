Parenthood can be messy, but one can get through anything with a little innovation. Parents are always trying to do what is best for their little ones, and that’s why this year’s Showfields in NYC made sure to bring all of the most innovative parenting brands together in one place. Showfields’ The Future of Parenting event, is a pop-up of innovative women-owned parenting brands that will take place in New York City from April through September of 2022.

Emerging brands Fawn Design, Embeba, Kudos, Begin Health, Yumble and Cybex were showcased at the rooftop event at Showfields as the most forward-thinking in the industry. These are the motherhood brands that will, innovatively, support all in parenthood.

Fawn Design is a luxury diaper bag company that encompasses innovation with their high-end parenting bags and accessories. As seen on Ashton Kutcher, Jillian Harris and Emma Roberts, Fawn Design is known for its ability to create the perfect blend between fashion and practicality. Despite achieving exponential success from their first ever product, Fawn Design continues to be praised for its famous Motherhood Bundle, which includes the Fawn Design Original Bag, Changing Clutch, Stroller Hooks, Bottle Bag, and Paci Case. The design put out by Fawn Design supports all parents in the parenthood journey.

Embeba is an innovative natural family skincare brand on a mission to destress and ‘de-mess’ the way we care for our sensitive skin. They have created a clean formula full of flowers and herbs for all the skin rashes our children are vulnerable to. Embeba understands that new parents are busier than ever, but also more conscious than ever, and have created a product to ease their minds, while providing ease of mind during their busy schedule. This pop-up is about breaking away from family products of the past and leaping forward with innovations that truly serve the needs of the modern parent.

Kudos is on a mission to protect babies’ sensitive skin, the planet…and your white couch. With 4x more plant-based and with 2x the absorption layers, Kudos is the first and only disposable diaper where a baby’s bum touches 100% cotton all day. Not plastic. Why cotton? Cotton is naturally soft, sustainable, and it’s the #1 doctor-recommended material for those suffering from rash or eczema. In the words of Founder & CEO of Kudos, Amrita Saigal, “This brand puts baby’s safely, parents’ sanity, and planet sincerity first”.

Begin Health is on a mission to fight chronic gut microbiome disturbances in kids, a battle many parents are unaware of. Children commonly experience painful and uncomfortable bowel movements during early development due to irritation in their microbiome. Begin Health‘s Growing-up Prebiotics are the first tasteless and textureless toddler and kids’ prebiotic built to enable softer, more comfortable stooling and improve the friendly bacteria in gut microbiome. The company empowers parents with the knowledge and tools to optimize their kids’ health, starting in the command center of health in their growing little body—the gut.