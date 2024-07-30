Zac Brown’s estranged wife, Kelly Yazdi, sued him over his recent music video where she claims he hired a look-alike to make her look bad, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Kelly accuses Zac of using footage of their actual wedding party, including at lease one image of her, spliced with footage of a model who bears a “striking resemblance to [her]” in the video for his remix of “Beautiful Drug” featuring Avicii.

Kelly, 33, said in the music video, the model “is depicted as being an illegal drug-using, promiscuous reckless abuser of alcohol.”

“Based on information and belief, the model in the music video was selected based on her similar appearance to Ms. Yazdi Brown,” her lawyer said.

“Based on information and belief, the video was designed to paint Ms. Yazdi Brown in a false light.”

Paras Griffin / Getty

She said she never consented to, “to the publication of the music video or the use of her image or likeness in it.” In addition, she said she has not “received any compensation for the use of her image and likeness being used in the video.”

The suit said Kelly’s legal team fired off a cease and desist to Zac, 45, on February 28 demanding he take down the video.

She said he has refused to comply with the request. Kelly accused Zac’s music video of falsely depicting her “as an illegal drug-using, promiscuous reckless abuser of alcohol.”

Her suit read, “The implication that Ms. Yazdi Brown behaves promiscuously, recklessly, irresponsibly, unprofessionally, and uses illegal drugs would be highly offensive to a reasonable person. The music video has damaged Ms. Yazdi Brown by injuring her reputation and in other ways.”

Kelly said she met Zac in Hawaii in December 2021, and they started dating shortly thereafter. She said she started working for Zac in 2022. The two wed in August 2023.

The then couple had a private wedding party on November 18, 2023. She said one week before the party Zac asked if they could use the wedding footage for the music video in question. Kelly said she agreed to the proposal.

She said she told the videographer the footage needed more editing on November 20, 2023.

Erika Goldring / Getty

She said nine days after the wedding party, Zac told her over Zoom that he wanted a divorce. She said he filed for divorce on January 18, 2024. The music video in question was released weeks later. As In Touch previously reported, Zac sued Kelly demanding she remove a social media post he felt was in violation to a confidentiality agreement they signed.

The judge denied his request for temporary restraining order against his ex.

However, he filed docs demanded an injunction against Kelly along with the return of confidential documents.

Kelly denied all allegations of wrongdoing in Zac’s complaint. She asked the court to throw out all claims he filed and allow her suit to proceed. Zac has yet to respond to her accusations.

Both cases are ongoing.