Zac Brown’s estranged wife, Kelly Yazdi Brown, was shut down by the court in her attempt to pump the brakes on their prenuptial agreement from being enforced, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Zac, 46, asked the court to enforce the couple’s prenup. On the other hand, Kelly, 33, said she wanted to investigate whether Zac had provided a complete disclosure of his financial positions, including disclosure of his income, assets and liabilities, when they signed the prenup.

Her lawyers argued, “certain information has come to light since the parties’ marriage that causes [Kelly] to have reservations as to whether a full and complete financial disclosure was made by [Zac]. Clearly, [Kelly] knew [Zac] possessed significant wealth and celebrity status; however, such does not absolve [Zac] from the requirement to fully disclose all of his assets, liabilities, and income when entering into a prenuptial agreement. In order to ensure that such a disclosure was, in fact, made, [Kelly] requests that the court not enforce the marriage contract at this juncture.”

Kelly asked the court for time to conduct limited discovery to determine “if, indeed, full financial disclosures were made that would satisfy the requirements of Georgia law.”

John Shearer/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The judge presiding over the divorce denied Kelly’s request.

The order read, “The court finds that the [preup] entered into by the parties, which the parties called a ‘marriage contract,’ did not result from fraud, duress, or mistake or through misrepresentation or non-disclosure of material fact.” The judge added, “The court further finds that the marriage contract is not unconscionable, and there have been no changes in fact or circumstance such as would make enforcement of the marriage contract unfair or unreasonable.”

Celebrity Crossword 28 Crosswords Play now

The judge found the prenup to be valid and enforceable. Us Weekly was the first to report on the decision.

In January, Zac filed for divorce from Kelly after four months of marriage.

The duo secretly wed in a ceremony in August 2023 in Georgia. Zac and Kelly first met in Hawaii in December 2021. In his petition, Zac said the marriage was “irretrievably broken” and “there is no hope for reconciliation.”

Zac also asked the court to enforce the prenuptial agreement they signed before walking down the aisle.

The singer said they entered into the contract on August 31, 2023, the date of his marriage.

Gary Miller/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

He said the agreement covered all issues regarding property division, alimony and attorneys’ fees.

The entertainer said that his ex was represented by counsel during the negotiations of the prenup.

In Kelly’s response, she admitted the marriage was over. She also claimed to be entitled to “and should be awarded an equitable division of the marital property accumulated by the parties during the marriage.”

In addition, Kelly asked the court to award her pre-marital, separate and non marital property. She asked that Zac be on the hook for her attorney fees.

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 21 Finale Is Here Guessing Game Play now

However, she asked the court to hold off on enforcing the prenup.

At the time of their split, the couple released a joint statement that read, “We are in the process of divorce. Our mutual respect for one another remains. We wish each other the best and will always appreciate our time together. As we navigate this personal matter, we simply request privacy during this time.”

As In Touch first reported, the couple are currently going back and forth in a separate legal battle over one of Zac’s music videos.