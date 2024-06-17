Country superstar Zac Brown and his company demanded a preliminary injunction against his estranged wife Kelly Yazdi days after his request for a temporary restraining order was shut down, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Zac, 45, asked the court to issue an order requiring Kelly, 33, to “comply with the confidentiality obligations set forth in her Employee Agreement and her Confidentiality Agreement with ZBC, both dated August 24, 2022.”

In addition, he wants his ex to “immediately return” all “documents containing any “Confidential Information” and “Private Information,” as defined in the Employee Agreement and Confidentiality Agreement, respectively, that re in her possession, custody or control.”

Getty

The move comes days after Zac was denied his request for a temporary restraining order against Kelly. In May, Zac filed a petition over a social media post Kelly made that he felt violated a confidentiality agreement he had her sign. He asked the court to enforce the agreement and prohibit Kelly from making false or defamatory statements about him.

Zac asked the court to grant him the temporary restraining order that would require Kelly to remove the social media posts in question.

Kelly slammed Zac’s lawsuit publicly. She said, “No one — not even Zac Brown with all of his money, power, celebrity, and lawyers — may silence my right to freely express myself through art or, although I have to date declined to do so publicly, to speak about the circumstances of our pending divorce.”

She added, “I intend to respond swiftly and robustly to his meritless complaint that publication of two poems on my personal social media account divulged any “confidential information” about his business, much less authorizes a court to enjoin me from speaking about matters in my personal life that have nothing to do with my brief former work for the Zac Brown Collective, Inc.”

At a hearing last month, the judge denied the motion for restraining order “on the basis that the court has serious reservations as to whether (Brown) will prevail on the merits.”

The legal battle is ongoing. Back in December 2023, Zac and Kelly announced they were splitting after 4 months of marriage.

The former couple released a statement reading, “We are in the process of divorce. Our mutual respect for one another remains. We wish each other the best and will always appreciate our time together. As we navigate this personal matter, we simply request privacy during this time.” Kelly was first seen rocking an engagement ring in 2022. The couple secretly wed in August 2023.