Your horoscope forecast for the week of August 11 through August 17.

LEO: July 23 – August 22

Whether on the job or at home, working together in a team environment can provide the

best outcome. Don’t allow interruptions at work; stay focused.

VIRGO: August 23 – September 22

Keep love real. Don’t get too caught up in someone’s pettiness or take him or her too seriously. Enjoy today, but stay focused on the big picture.

LIBRA: September 23 – October 22

A financial situation related to your home and family can be beneficial. Venus knocks on your heart and encourages you to make time for romance.

SCORPIO: October 23 – November 21

When you’re connecting with the right people at work, your career can take a quantum leap in a positive direction. Don’t waste time with people who can’t make decisions. To improve your love life, ask questions and listen.

SAGITTARIUS: November 22 – December 21

Love can take you by surprise now. If you are single, make time to get out and socialize and be open for romance. If you have someone in your life, remember that all relationships take some love maintenance.

CAPRICORN: December 22 – January 19

Bored? Update your living quarters. At work, let superiors see your creative side. If you have something to say, show the world what you have to offer!

AQUARIUS: January 20 – February 18

You’re more attractive than ever to people, but don’t jump into anything prematurely. There may be an opportunity to move for work — weigh the pros and cons carefully.

PISCES: February 19 – March 2

To attract love, show your intellectual side. And if you need to have a heart-to-heart with your partner or someone close, think through what you want to say, and then say it.

ARIES: March 21 – April 19

You’re not the type to stay cooped up, so go on an adventure outdoors. You may even want to bring a loved one. Don’t forget: You’re spontaneous!

TAURUS: April 20 – May 20

Taking a step back can help you gain clarity about your love life. Be careful about keeping secrets — they can come back to haunt you at the worst possible time.

GEMINI: May 21 – June 21

Friends and colleagues step up now to offer assistance. You can find out who’s on your side and who isn’t. Financial matters are pressing, so be sure to spend money wisely.

CANCER: June 22 – July 22

A social event can put you in touch with like-minded people. If you’re looking for love, you could cross paths with someone interesting. Be there for a family member who needs someone to lean on.