CANCER: June 22 – July 22

A loved one’s feelings are on your mind. If you feel like someone isn’t being honest, confront them, but do so with kindness. Review your finances.

LUCKY NUMBER: 2

LEO: July 23 – August 22

It’s time to tie up loose ends and get things done. An unexpected helping hand warms your heart and inspires you. Get out of your comfort zone — fun is right around the corner!

LUCKY NUMBER: 9

VIRGO: August 23 – September 22

You’re ready to put your plans in motion. Some might resist your vision, but don’t stress — everything works out like you’d hoped. A big surprise is about to throw you for a loop.

LUCKY NUMBER: 1

LIBRA: September 23 – October 22

Happiness is the theme of the week! Any excuse to get together with your nearest and dearest is welcomed by all. An opportunity you’ve been hoping for becomes a reality.

LUCKY NUMBER: 3

SCORPIO: October 23 – November 21

It will take serious focus to avoid throwing in the towel on a time- consuming project this week. Getting it out of the way brings more joy than expected. Lots of laughs are in store at week’s end.

LUCKY NUMBER: 10

SAGITTARIUS: November 22 – December 21

Change is in the air. Make the most of this exciting time by not rushing results. Try new things since you’re at your creative peak right now.

LUCKY NUMBER: 7

CAPRICORN: December 22 – January 19

This week is time for mixing with a lot of different people from different groups. You might even meet a new and interesting per- son. Be diplomatic — your family will appreciate it.

LUCKY NUMBER: 5

AQUARIUS: January 20 – February 18

Breathe a sigh of relief. You’re enjoying a new phase in which everyone is drawn to your personality. Use the confidence you gain from this to tackle an excit- ing new project.

LUCKY NUMBER: 8

PISCES: February 19 – March 20

You have a strong need to be of service to others. You’re highly capable at work and totally en- gaged at home, so you feel like you can handle it all. But you might burn out.

LUCKY NUMBER: 12

ARIES: March 21 – April 19

Friendships are blossoming, and they are giving you great joy. Spend time with your best allies — suddenly, you see everything with a new and improved perspective.

LUCKY NUMBER: 6

TAURUS: April 20 – May 20

Watch that wallet. Boredom could lead to unexpected expenses. A situation later in the week has you questioning some- one you think you know well — be sure you know all of the facts before changing an opinion.

LUCKY NUMBER: 11

GEMINI: May 21 – June 21

Emotions are strong, but remember, that isn’t always a bad thing. Someone forces you to draw a line in the sand; you’ll feel better after it’s done.

LUCKY NUMBER: 4