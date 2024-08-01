The forecast for the week of August 4 – 10.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You may find that your emotions are getting the better of you this week. A thoughtful gesture

or sincere apology should help smooth over any conflicts.

LUCKY NUMBER: 7

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Lively debates could cause clashes when a friend or family member doesn’t see life quite the

same as you do. Sometimes you just need to agree to disagree. Seek out an adventure to get

recharged.

LUCKY NUMBER: 11

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Love is powerful and transformative, so allow a friend to set you up this weekend. Letting your

guard down can be scary, but open your heart anyway. You won’t regret it.

LUCKY NUMBER: 1

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

It’s time to do some soul-searching. The more digging you do, the more empowered you’ll feel

when you finally figure out what you want to accomplish.

LUCKY NUMBER: 3

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Knowing that you have what it takes to succeed is only half the battle. You won’t get far if you can’t learn to accept that life doesn’t always go as planned.

LUCKY NUMBER: 2

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Few can resist your charms — and with your newfound confidence,

you’re ready to show off. Expect lots of luck in the love department. Keep your head down at the office.

LUCKY NUMBER: 12

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Feeling restless? Then believe in yourself and your abilities and make changes. If money matters are the only thing standing in your way, seek out new ways to make some extra cash.

LUCKY NUMBER: 5

Pisces: February 19 – March 2

A desire to improve your lifestyle gets you thinking. It may take time to create the outcome you want, but if you start working at it now, the rewards will soon follow. Call an old friend you haven’t spoken to in a while.

LUCKY NUMBER: 10

Aries: March 21 – April 19

It’s no secret that you get bored easily. If the same old routine is driving you crazy, you’ll need to get creative with your plans. Consult a friend and take their lead.

LUCKY NUMBER: 4

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Don’t waste your time trying to live up to someone else’s expectations. If they refuse to love you for who you are, then kick them to the curb! There are lots of people out there, but there’s only one of you.

LUCKY NUMBER: 6

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Words mean things, especially when they’re coming from your mouth. Speak to yourself as you would a friend, with kindness and compassion. Go for a long walk to clear your head.

LUCKY NUMBER: 9

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Plans have been slow to unfold, and that’s okay. Give yourself time off from worrying. If you need a better understanding of what’s happening, seek out someone you trust.

LUCKY NUMBER: 8