Sending a message? Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima seemingly threw shade at the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her boyfriend, Travis Barker, after the couple posted a PDA-packed photo on Instagram. “Shamelessness has become so normal in today’s society that modesty has become strange,” the model captioned his IG Story on Monday, April 26, just hours after Kourtney and Travis posed for a steamy picture.

“Just like Heaven,” the Poosh.com founder, 42, captioned the sexy snapshot with the Blink-182 drummer, 45. “EVERYTHING,” Travis commented, along with a black heart emoji. Clearly, the A-list pair, who went public with their relationship in February, is going strong!

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

As for Kourtney and Younes, 27, the E! personality opened up about her former flame during a March 25 episode of KUWTK. “Do you still talk to what’s-his-name?” Khloé Kardashian asked. “No, never,” Kourtney replied. “Do you look back and think he might have been a little negative for you?” the Good American founder, 36, followed up.

“Yeah, he’ll text me once in a while,” the mother of three, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick revealed, noting she “never” thinks about Younes.

Courtesy of Younes Bendjima/Instagram

While the episode was airing, Khloé took to Twitter to interact with fans. “He was sooooooo toxic and negative for Kourt,” she wrote at the time. “Are we talking about Y?” one fan responded, referring to Younes. “Yous smart,” Khloé replied.

Kourtney and Younes dated for nearly two years before calling it quits in August 2018. Despite a brief reconciliation in December 2019, their romance fizzled out for good.

“Younes was so young, without any kids and without any responsibilities. Even if it wasn’t intentional, his wanting Kourtney’s attention the way he wanted it had a way of making Kourt feel bad about herself, like she wasn’t able to multitask and prioritize even though of course she can. It made her feel bad inside,” a source previously told Life & Style.

“She’s running many businesses, not to mention she’s very present in the lives of her three kids, and she just needs someone who understands that,” the insider added. “She felt like he’d say, ‘I get it, I just want you,’ but then ten days later, they’d be having the same conversation over and over again. Younes hates drama, though, and so does Kourt — and confrontation — so it was a long cycle.”