The X Factor star Tom Mann revealed that his fiancée, Dani Hampson, is dead. He confirmed the heartbreaking news with a statement.

“I can’t believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani – my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life – passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June,” Tom, 28, wrote via Instagram on Monday, June 20, alongside a photo of Dani and their 6-month-old son, Bowie. “On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean.”

Dani, who was 34 years old, died on the same day the pair planned to get married.

“We never made it to the alter; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle,” the Stereo Kicks artist continued. “I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you.”

Dani Hampson/Instagram

“I am completely broken trying to process this and I honestly don’t know where to go from here, but I do know I need to use any strength I can muster for our little boy,” Tom continued. “I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud.”

He went on to call Dani “the most beautiful person inside and out and “the most incredible soul.”

“We have lost such a special person and I am sure we are about to see an abundant outpouring of love that reflects that. I will try to find peace in your messages and comments, but right now I am grieving and I will be for a very, very long time,” Tom added, before concluding, “My darling Dani, the brightest light in any room, my world is nothing but darkness without you. I will miss you forever.”

Dani’s cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Tom and Dani were initially supposed to tie the knot in September 2020. However, they postponed the ceremony amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “I can’t wait to marry you, but the world has other plans,” Dani wrote via Instagram at the time.

The musician is best known for his appearance on The X Factor. He auditioned as a solo artist back in 2014, though producers placed him in the group Stereo Kicks. The band went on to earn fifth place on the season.

Following their elimination, Stereo Kicks released the single “Love Me So” in April 2015. The band announced their split in July of that year.