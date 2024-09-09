Wynonna Judd's Troubled Daughter Grace Kelley Hit With 3 Charges

Wynonna Judd’s troubled daughter, Grace Kelley, is facing more legal trouble after being hit with three criminal charges weeks after her recent arrest, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Grace, 28, was officially charged on August 13 by state prosecutors.

The charges are listed as three misdemeanors: driving while license suspended, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and failure to wear protective gear on a motorcycle.

The alleged crimes went down on June 11 in Carroll County, Georgia. According to the affidavit for arrest, officers spotted Grace driving on the east highway 5 eastbound.

MEGA

The report said Grace was driving a green motorcycle on a suspended driver’s license. In addition, they said she was riding her motorcycle while not wearing any head gear. On top of that, they said she refused to stop her motorcycle she was driving when the officer was, “in her clearly marked patrol vehicle using lights and siren to stop.”

“Officer Young activated her lights and siren at highway 5 and highway 16. Officer Young then called the chase due to traffic conditions,” the affidavit read.

Grace wasn’t arrested until August 3 over the incident, weeks after the alleged chase with police. She was released the following day after paying a $2,750 bond.

As In Touch first reported, Grace has been arrested twice this year alone.

Rick Kern / Getty

In April, Wynonna’s daughter was arrested and charged with soliciting prostitution, indecent exposure and obstructing government operations.

Police in Alabama said Grace was hanging out near a Walmart begging for money.

They said they had a poster that read “Ride 4 a Ride.”

“When talked to, she became agitated asking if she was being detained, it was not illegal to trade her body for a ride,” the police report read.

“She was told to leave the area and stop asking for money/rides.” The police said after their first encounter with Grace, they received another call about her and drove out to find her.

“She was dressed inappropriately, with a short skirt, cut up the front, a pink bra with her bare breasts exposed, the skirt was cut up to the crotch in several areas and her pink panties were pulled into her bottom and v—– as if a thong, which exposed her groin to the public,” the officer wrote in the report.

John Shearer/WireImage)

“When she refused to cooperate, she was told she was under arrest at which point she passively resisted the officer. She sat down on the roadside edge, and refused to cooperate,” he added. The report claimed Grace was “unruly” during booking. While locked up, Grace spoke to the New York Post about her famous mother. She said she believed Wynonna had her number blocked.

She said, “My mom, she thinks I’m on drugs, right? She wants me to go to rehab. But when I came to jail, I took a drug test, and I passed it. I’m not on drugs. My mom won’t listen to me, she won’t believe me. She thinks I’m out here doing crazy s–t.” Grace claimed she was being targeted because of her famous last name.

She said, “Cause of who my family is, it’s either a blessing or a curse, it’s almost like they’re trying to throw the book at me. It’s like, ‘Let me do everything I can to make your life hell.’”

The prostitution charge was eventually dismissed, and the indecent exposure was lowered to a public lewdness charge. Grace was sentenced to serve 60 days behind bars. On top of her jail sentence, Grace was ordered to pay $1,122 in fines and other fees.

Grace was released from jail on May 23 before being arrested again in August. Grace previously served prison time in previous criminal cases.