Wynonna Judd’s daughter, Grace Kelley, is a free woman after being released from jail early, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, an Alabama judge ordered Grace, 28, to be released from the Elmore County Jail on May 23.

On April 25, Grace was sentenced to 60 days behind bars in the criminal case where she was accused of exposing herself on an interstate and refusing to follow officer’s orders. She was given credit for time served. Grace was expected to spend an additional 39 days but was let out a couple days ahead of schedule.

Grace was arrested on April 5 and initially charged with soliciting prostitution, indecent exposure and obstructing government operations. The prostitution charge was dropped completely and the indecent exposure charge was eventually converted to a public lewdness charge, according to a local report.

The court also ordered Grace to pay $1,122 in fines and other fees. The police report revealed Grace was “begging for money” near a Walmart. Officers noted she had a sign that read “Ride 4 a Ride.”

“When talked to, she became agitated asking if she was being detained, it was not illegal to trade her body for a ride,” the report read. “She was told to leave the area and stop asking for money/rides.” Officers said they received another call about Grace and then tracked her down for a chat.

“She was dressed inappropriately, with a short skirt, cut up the front, a pink bra with her bare breasts exposed, the skirt was cut up to the crotch in several areas and her pink panties were pulled into her bottom and v—– as if a thong, which exposed her groin to the public,” the officer noted in the report.

“When she refused to cooperate, she was told she was under arrest at which point she passively resisted the officer. She sat down on the roadside edge, and refused to cooperate,” he added. Officer accused Grace of being “unruly” during booking and said she was transported to Elmore County jail without being fully processed due to her behavior.

Grace spoke to the New York Post from jail. She said she believed her famous mother had her number “blocked.”

She told the outlet, “My mom, she thinks I’m on drugs, right? She wants me to go to rehab. But when I came to jail, I took a drug test, and I passed it. I’m not on drugs. My mom won’t listen to me, she won’t believe me. She thinks I’m out here doing crazy s–t.”

Grace claimed she had complied with all of the officer’s instructions.

She said, “I gave them all my information. I was like, ‘I’m not doing anything wrong. I don’t have any drugs on me.’” Grace scoffed at the indecent exposure charge. “I was wearing a bra, ok? On top of my bra I had on a sports bra. On top of that, I had on a T-shirt,” she said. “There are women that go jogging every morning in just sports bras.

She added, “On my bottoms, I was wearing a skirt and I had panties on, not a thong, actual underwear. No nipple was shown. No vagina was shown. Nothing was exposed.”

Grace said she believed authorities targeted her due to her famous name. She said, “Cause of who my family is, it’s either a blessing or a curse, it’s almost like they’re trying to throw the book at me. It’s like, ‘Let me do everything I can to make your life hell.’”