Wynonna Judd‘s troubled daughter Grace Kelly blew off a court hearing in Georgia and now a bench warrant has been issued for her arrest, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, a Georgia judge issued the warrant on September 12. The court noted that Grace, 28, had failed to appear at her first court hearing over her August 3 arrest.

As In Touch previously reported, prosecutors said the alleged crimes occurred on June 11. Police said they observed Grace driving on the eastbound on highway 5.

The police report said Grace was driving a green motorcycle on a suspended driver’s license. Officers noted that she was riding her motorcycle without any head gear. The report also noted Grace refused to stop her motorcycle when the officer was “in her clearly marked patrol vehicle using lights and siren to stop.”

Grace was arrested weeks after the incident. Prosecutors officially charged her days later and hit her with three misdemeanors: driving while license suspended, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and failure to wear protective gear on a motorcycle.

The bench warrant said the prosecutors requested the bench warrant after Grace’s no-show at the hearing.

The warrant instructs all local law enforcement to command Grace into custody if they come into contact with her. The judge said once Grace is brought in, she will be taken before a judge to explain herself.

As In Touch previously reported, Grace has a long history of legal troubles. The arrest in Georgia comes months after a shocking arrest in Alabama.

In April, Grace was arrested and charged with soliciting prostitution, indecent exposure and obstructing government operations.

Alabama law enforcement accused Grace of begging for money outside a WalMart. Police said Grace had a poster that read “Ride 4 a Ride.”

“When talked to, she became agitated asking if she was being detained, it was not illegal to trade her body for a ride,” the police report read.

“She was told to leave the area and stop asking for money/rides.” The police said after they left the scene they were called back about another incident involving Grace.

“She was dressed inappropriately, with a short skirt, cut up the front, a pink bra with her bare breasts exposed, the skirt was cut up to the crotch in several areas and her pink panties were pulled into her bottom and v—– as if a thong, which exposed her groin to the public,” one officer wrote in the report.

“When she refused to cooperate, she was told she was under arrest at which point she passively resisted the officer. She sat down on the roadside edge, and refused to cooperate,” the officer continued.

Grace was accused of being “unruly” during booking.

During her time behind bars, Grace spoke to the New York Post about Wynonna, 60. She claimed her famous mother had blocked her and would not talk to her.

She said, “My mom, she thinks I’m on drugs, right? She wants me to go to rehab. But when I came to jail, I took a drug test, and I passed it. I’m not on drugs. My mom won’t listen to me, she won’t believe me. She thinks I’m out here doing crazy s–t.”

Grace was sentenced to 60 days behind bars in the Alabama case. She was released weeks early, before her recent arrest.