Wynonna Judd‘s daughter, Grace Pauline Kelly, was arrested for the second time in three months on August 3, In Touch can confirm.

Grace, 28, was taken into custody on three misdemeanor charges in Carroll County, Georgia, jail documents viewed by In Touch, including fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, driving with a suspended/revoked license and using motorcycle equipment improperly.

Grace spent one day in jail and was released on $2,750 bond.

This marks the latest run-in with the law for Wynonna’s troubled only daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Arch Kelley III.

Grace was arrested and jailed on April 5 for indecent exposure following an incident on a busy highway in Millborook, Alabama. She allegedly flashed her breasts and lower body at passersby, according to court records obtained by WSMV 4 News.

Elmore County Jail/MEGA

The country music scion was arrested at 5:05 p.m. local time and charged with obstructing governmental operations as well as indecent exposure after she allegedly refused to cooperate with authorities at the scene. She was taken to Elmore County Jail and held on ​a $1,000 bond.

Grace was later charged with soliciting prostitution, although The Daily Mail reported the charge was later dismissed. Grace’s indecent exposure charge was reduced to lewd conduct, and she received a $200 fine and a 90-day suspended jail sentence. Because the charge was reduced to a class C misdemeanor, it saved Grace from having to register as a sex offender.

In addition to admitting to the lewd conduct charge, Grace also admitted to obstructing government officials, and was slapped with a $500 fine and sentenced of 90 days in jail, 30 of which were suspended.

Wynonna, 60, has not spoken publicly about her daughter’s latest legal troubles. However, she has addressed Grace’s past arrest record.

She was arrested on charges of meth manufacture promotion in 2015 outside a Nashville, Tennessee, Walgreens. In May 2017, Grace pled guilty to manufacturing, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to eight years in prison at the West Tennessee State Penitentiary. She was granted an early release in 2020.

Wynonna joked about the difference between her two children during a February 2020 appearance on Fox Business’ The Pursuit! With John Rich. She told her fellow country star, “I’ve got one on patrol, and I’ve got one on parole,” referring to son Elijah Judd and Grace.

Elijah, 29, worked as a deputy with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department in Tennessee.

“I’m no different than anyone else. I’ve got kids who have made great successful choices. I have just as much to say about the testimony – emphasis on the word ‘test’ – of both my children saying, ‘Wow, that didn’t work,’” the “No One Else on Earth” singer shared.

Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

She added about Grace, “I will tell you this: My daughter is the strongest Judd woman in our ‘herstory.’”

Wynonna suffered a heartbreaking tragedy in April 2022 when her mother and former singing partner, Naomi Judd, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the age of 76 at her home in Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee.

One month prior to her mom’s death, Wynonna became a grandmother when Grace gave birth to daughter Kaliyah Chanel, in March 2022.

In a rare interview, The “New Day Dawning” songstress told Us Weekly about life helping raise her granddaughter in June.

“My favorite thing in life is to sit on the porch with her and eat ice cream,” Wynonna told the outlet. “Being with her in those moments [is] where I realized no amount of money can ever make you this happy. I thought it would, but it doesn’t. Lying in the bed with her before bedtime and her putting her nose against mine and me singing to her, and she’s starting to sing back… [it’s] heaven on earth.”