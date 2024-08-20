Wynonna Judd is back to being a mama again, taking care of her daughter’s two-year-old as if the toddler were her own.

Wy’s 28-year-old daughter, Grace Kelley, has been in and out of jail for most of her adult life — and she was busted again in early August. Cops in Carroll County, Georgia, charged the wild child with fleeing a police officer, improper use of motorcycle equipment and driving with a suspended/revoked license before releasing her on a $2,750 bond.

Just four months earlier, Grace, Wy’s second child with ex Arch Kelley III, was nabbed by cops in Alabama after allegedly exposing herself and carrying a sign reading “A Ride for a Ride” on a highway, a stunt that earned her a public lewdness charge. Meanwhile, a source tells In Touch exclusively Judd, 60, has become the main caregiver for Kaliyah. Grace had given birth to her in March 2022 while on furlough during yet another stint behind bars.

“Wynonna still supports Grace, but she has served five prison sentences in the past seven years, and Wy sees the writing on the wall,” the source says. “She’s had to come to terms with the prospect that Grace’s messy life may never get better, so she’s focusing on taking care of Kaliyah.”

But that could lead to a bitter court battle between the “I Saw the Light” singer and her daughter, the insider notes. “Although Grace is adamant she can be a good mother to Kaliyah, Wynonna is looking into getting legal guardianship of her.”

“This isn’t something Wy asked for, but she wants to make sure her granddaughter grows up in a stable home.”