She’s not into it. Travis Barker‘s ex-wife Shanna Moakler opened up about why she won’t date newly single Scott Disick following his split from girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin — and, spoiler alert, it isn’t because of his big feud with Travis and his girlfriend, Scott’s ex Kourtney Kardashian.

“You should get with @letthelordbewithyou,” one fan commented on the 46-year-old’s Friday, September 10, Instagram post. “Do you even know Scott?” another follower replied to the fan. “He’s not going to go from a teenager to a woman in her 50s.” Shanna replied to the user, “I date men in their 20s, what makes you think I want a man in his 40s[?] That’s some sexist s—t right there.” She also included three crying-laughing emojis in her comment.

Life & Style confirmed Scott, 38, and Amelia, 20, split on Tuesday, September 7, after less than a year together. The pair “had been a little bumpy over recent months,” an insider previously revealed to Life & Style, but the “straw that broke the camel’s back” came when Scott allegedly sent Instagram DMs to Kourtney’s ex Younes Bendjima on August 30 about her PDA with the Blink-182 drummer during a recent trip to Italy.

“Yo, is this chick OK!??? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott’s alleged message to Younes, 28, read. The French model supposedly replied, “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. P.S. I ain’t your bro.”

“Scott’s accusing Kourtney and Travis of going overboard with the PDA,” the source added. “He’s pissed about it and is going around saying his ex should tone it down, and that it’s not a good look for the kids, who think it’s gross, to see them all over each like high-school teenagers.”

For the Poosh founder’s part, she isn’t surprised by the backlash from her former flame. “Kourtney’s used to Scott making snide comments about her and Travis, so isn’t surprised about Younes’ leaked messages,” the insider explained. “But at the same time thinks it’s twisted of Scott to shade her to Younes. Especially [since] her two exes never even got on. She feels Scott should mind his own business.”

Despite the feud becoming public recently, it seems the coparents have been at odds for a while. “Scott and Kourtney are friendly in front of the kids and at family gatherings, but behind closed doors, they’ve been secretly clashing for a while and barely talk,” the source revealed. “The arguing started shortly after Kourt and Travis began dating and she’s accusing Scott of being jealous that she’s moved on and found love.”