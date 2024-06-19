The female radio host suing 50 Cent demanded the court force him to appear for a deposition in the case, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Power 106 host Bryhana Monegain claimed 50 Cent has yet to give her an available date for a deposition despite numerous requests. She said her team gave the 48-year-old rapper a tentative date of June 13 but the deposition did not take place.

“Due to the pendency of the August 5, 2024, mediation date, an Order compelling [50] to sit for deposition and provide testimony must be made forthwith,” the motion read.

Getty

Bryhana asked for sanctions in the amount of $5k.

Back in January, Bryhana sued 50 Cent over an incident that went down at his August, 3, 2023, show at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Bryhana attended 50’s Final Lap Tour at the venue.

In her lawsuit she claimed that during the show 50 realized his microphone wasn’t working and threw it into the crowd. She claimed the microphone hit her in the face and wrist. The lawsuit said the woman suffered severe and permanent injuries as a result.

Bryhana claimed she suffered a concussion, a forehead laceration and bruises to her body. She said the incident caused her to suffer emotional distress and rack up medical bills to deal with the injuries. Bryhana sued seeking unspecified damages for the alleged incident.

Following the concert, 50’s attorney Scott Leemon said the rapper did not “intentionally strike” the fan in the face. “Let’s be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis [’50 Cent’ Jackson] would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone,” the lawyer told Page Six.

“Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed,” he added. Bryhana filed a police report against 50 over the incident but the City Attorney’s office decided not to bring charges.

A source told In Touch that 50 Cent was throwing the equipment down into the area designated as the “pit” and the crowd was not supposed to be in the “pit.” An insider said the rapper was not targeting anybody and believed nobody was in the restricted area.

A judge has yet to rule on Bryhana’s motion demanding 50 show up for a deposition.