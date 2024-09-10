A lot has happened to YouTube stars Amy Slaton and Tammy Slaton since TLC cameras last checked in, leading fans to wonder if the duo will be back to document their lives for season 6 of 1000-Lb. Sisters.

Will There Be a Season 6 of ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’?

TLC confirmed on September 10, 2024, that 1000-Lb. Sisters would officially be returning for season 6.

When Does ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 6 Premiere?

1000-Lb. Sisters season 6 premieres on TLC on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

What Happened During Season 5 of ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’?

Fans watched during season 5, which aired from December 2023 to February 2024, as Tammy and Amy were both rocked with major life changes. Tammy, newly married, was navigating her life as a wife to Caleb Willingham. Apart from her personal life, Tammy also reached her weight loss goal and qualified for bariatric surgery, allowing her to move back to her Kentucky home as she continued her wellness journey. This, in turn, made her marriage to Caleb long distance as he remained at the rehab center.

Season 5 showcased the changing dynamic in the marriage, with Tammy growing concerned that her new husband wasn’t taking his health seriously. “I’m not gonna sugar coat everything, I’m still struggling with this eating thing,” Caleb admitted during a phone call with Tammy during a January 2024 episode. “I don’t know how I’m getting this far out of control.”

TLC

During the season, Tammy learned that Caleb had just been hospitalized for six days, but he assured her that he was focused on getting better. “I gotta take care of some business, get my health together,” he told her. “That means not making you worry.”

Caleb planned on relocating to Kentucky to be with Tammy following his release but sadly, he died suddenly on June 30, 2023, at the age of 40.

As for Amy, her split from her husband, Michael Halterman, was a major storyline for season 5. The pair — who were high school sweethearts and married in 2019 — separated in February 2023 after less than four years of marriage. Prior to their announcement, Amy struggled to balance being the mother of two young children and her sister’s caregiver. She felt her husband wasn’t doing his part when it came to parenting.

“There are sometimes I want to pull my hair out. I got so much on my plate, I got mom, I got the boys. I got Tammy, she’s coming home. It’s like how do you do all these things?” Amy vented to her husband during the December 11, 2023, episode, to which he simply nodded and responded, “I don’t know.”

“I have no support,” she told producers before breaking down in tears. “I’ve tried to get stuff ready for Tammy, trying to chase after the boys, trying to chase after Michael, it’s just a lot.”

Amy and Michael finalized their divorce on September 6, 2023, according to court documents obtained by In Touch, and was documented during the season 5 finale.