Big Willy is back! After spending a couple of years in Hollywood jail, Will Smith has returned to the top — and then some. With the 55-year-old’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the fourth movie in the popular franchise, raking in $395 million worldwide, the star is “all swagger,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “Now that the movie has become one of the biggest hits of the summer, Will is acting like he’s God’s gift.”

Will had to eat some humble pie in the wake of “the Slap,” when he struck Chris Rock at the Oscars in 2022 after the host made a joke about Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Banned from the Academy for 10 years, he became more known for his unconventional marriage than his work. (His last film, 2022’s slave drama Emancipation, was a dud.) “There was a noticeable change for the better in him after what happened at the Oscars because his arrogance was tamed,” says the source. “He started listening more than he talked and seemed to be genuinely focused on improving himself.” No more. Now that the buddy-cop flick has brought back his shine, adds the source, “he’s full of himself again and he’s dropped most of the people he brought on to help him on his self-improvement mission!”