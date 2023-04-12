Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be making an appearance at King Charles III‘s coronation?

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May,” the palace announced in a statement on April 12. “The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

For months, it was unclear if the couple would attend the ceremony with one report citing “tense” negotiations ahead of Harry, 38, and Meghan’s appearance in the U.K.

“The Palace are trying to wrap up negotiations as quickly as possible because they can’t go right up to the wire. It could lead to chaos. It could very well be that it ends in stalemate, and they won’t attend,” a source shared to U.K.’s OK! magazine. “But the Palace is doing everything in its power to not let that happen. The Palace are organizing two schedules. One that includes the Sussexes and one the doesn’t. They want to be prepared for any eventuality.”

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Attend King Charles III’s Coronation?

In early March, the couple confirmed that they had been invited to attend the coronation.

“I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation,” a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan told Us Weekly. “An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

The Sunday Times of London reported days later that alleged leaked coronation plans showed that Harry and Meghan would not be in the official procession as it appeared that only “working royals” would be a part of the walk to Westminster Abbey. However, this has yet to be confirmed.

Harry, for his part, spoke about the event during a January ITV interview, explaining that there was “a lot that can happen between now and then” in terms of the estranged relationship with his family.

“But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their courts,” the Archewell cofounder shared at the time. “There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it.”

On April 12, it was revealed that they would be in attendance at the ceremony.

How to Watch King Charles III’s Coronation

The coronation of King Charles III will take place on Saturday, May 6, and will be broadcast live. However, no specific information has been released just yet.

This also happens to be the birth date of Harry and Meghan’s eldest child, Archie. It’s been reported by the Sunday Times that the youngster, and his sister, Lilibet, have not been invited to the coronation just yet.