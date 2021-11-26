All dressed in red? Fans are convinced Kourtney Kardashian is dropping hints that she may be walking down the aisle in a red wedding dress.

“I told you guys, everything is red,” TikTok user @carolinejcrawford said in her video, referring to Kourtney’s possible wedding dress. “Everything’s literally red. It’s gonna be red … I called this! I felt this in my bones and I think she’s leading up to it.”

The TikTok user swiped through multiple photos from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s October 28 Instagram carousel post. It featured a snap of Kourtney, 42, wearing a red leather crisscross-topped dress, while another showed countless red roses surrounding the Poosh founder and her fiancé Travis Barker’s initials in the middle.

Another picture in the carousel captured Kourtney’s hand wearing her engagement ring on top of three red roses, while the following photo featured Kourtney posing in a small mirror with red Devil horns on her head.

The last few snaps are also filled with the color red, as one includes a small red long-sleeved Mickey Mouse shirt laid across a red Chanel long-sleeved top, and the following photo shows containers of red peppers. Finally, the last picture is a book with a page labeled “Fly Me to the Moon” opened, sitting on top of red rose petals.

Kourtney’s post caption is a simple red rose emoji.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

While Kourtney has not publicly spoken of her wedding details, she has posted other red-filled photos throughout the fall, such as one of herself wearing a red leather tie-wrap coat on November 9. She captioned the post with multiple red emoji, including a cherry, a strawberry, an apple, a red pepper, red wine and even a red drum icon.

Fans noticed these all-red photos came after Travis, 46, proposed to Kourtney on a beach in Montecito in the middle of an array of roses. “Forever,” Kourtney captioned the Instagram announcement on October 17.

However, the Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami alum has worn red in social media posts prior to her picturesque engagement, seemingly appreciating the color beforehand.

Just over the summer, Kourtney posted a selfie in her closet, posing half-dressed in what appeared to be a red dress. “Say hi to my closet,” she wrote via Instagram on August 12.

Two weeks later, she snapped a picture of daughter Penelope Disick, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, wearing a red wig on August 26. Kourtney filled this post’s caption with red emoticons.

One week later, Kourtney posed wearing a red lace-up corset top while vacationing in Italy. She captioned the post with a simple red heart icon.

A rep for Kourtney did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.