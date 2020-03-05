Exclusive ‘Wife Swap’ Stars’ Differing Opinions on Religion Cause Drama: ‘This Is Dangerous’ — Watch!

Drama alert! In an exclusive sneak peek of Wife Swap, stars Emy Clanton and Monica Floyd-Ely Roux are shocked to learn of one another’s religious beliefs.

“Oh look, there’s the Holy Book. Let’s continue,” Monica observed with a sigh prior to meeting her new family. Meanwhile, Emy noticed a “skull head” and “Baphomet” throughout the home. “These are demons! What are these? Witches?” she questioned.

“I just hope I’m welcomed and don’t feel like an outcast,” Monica told cameras. Tune in to see how it all unfolds!

Wife Swap airs on Paramount Network Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.