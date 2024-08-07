Jessica Biel is standing by husband Justin Timberlake amid his DWI arrest. Beyoncé and Nicole Kidman also didn’t give up on marriage during previous scandals.

Jessica Biel

On June 18, Justin Timberlake was booked for driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor, New York, after getting pulled over at 1 a.m. following a night out with friends at a hotel bar. Police claimed the singer, 43, was “glassy-eyed,” smelled of alcohol, and “performed poorly” on field sobriety tests. Justin insisted he “had one martini” and is pleading not guilty. His wife of nearly 12 years, Jessica Biel, 42, has remained silent. “She keeps turning the other way when it comes to Justin’s behavior, but it’s getting harder and harder,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “Still, she refuses to leave him and give up on their family,” which includes sons Phineas, 4, and Silas, 9. It’s not the first time Jessica was left to pick up the pieces after a boozy night out ended badly for Justin: In 2019, he was photographed holding hands with a costar at a New Orleans bar. “I drank way too much that night, and I regret my behavior,” Justin later confessed. The “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer “always tells Jessica ‘it will never happen again,’ and she gives him another chance,” says the source. “He may not have many left, though.”

Beyonce

Infidelity speculation exploded after the elevator fight. In 2014, footage of singer Solange, 38, physically attacking brother-in-law Jay-Z in a NYC lift went viral, fueling claims she was angry he’d cheated on his wife. When Beyoncé, 42, sang about infidelity — and reconciliation — on her 2016 Lemonade album, it confirmed the truth. “At first Beyoncé didn’t want to admit Jay-Z cheated on her, but then she finally did, and it felt empowering,” explains a source. “She loves him and forgave him — she wanted to be honest with the world.” A year later on Jay’s 4:44 album, which was released the same year twins Sir and Rumi Carter, 7, arrived, joining big sister Blue Ivy, 12, the rapper, 54, confirmed his guilt, apologized to Bey and admitted, “I don’t deserve you.” He later credited therapy with saving their relationship. Sharing their pain publicly “shows they’ve both worked through it,” says the source, adding that the couple’s 16-year marriage “is as solid as ever.”

Nicole Kidman

Four years after Tom Cruise, 62, divorced Nicole Kidman, the heartbroken Australian actress found love again with another Down Under star — country music singer Keith Urban — in 2005. But when they wed a year later, her second chance at happiness quickly crumbled. “We got married in June 2006, and barely four months into our marriage, my addictions [to alcohol and cocaine] blew our marriage to smithereens,” Keith, 56, recounted in April. “Four months into a marriage, I’m in rehab for three months. I had no idea what was going to happen to us.” The Oscar winner, 57, didn’t run. “Nicole stood by Keith during a very dark time in his life,” says a source. “What he did — asking for help — was courageous and brave, and she saw that.” Not long after Keith left treatment, they welcomed daughter Sunday, 16; Faith, 13, soon followed. Nicole, Keith marveled, “chose love. And here we are 18 years later.”