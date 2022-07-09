Shawn Mendes shocked fans on Friday, July 8 when he penned a heartfelt note about why he postponed several weeks of his 2022 tour. Although he reassured his social media followers he would update them on anything, fans are still wondering if the “Stitches” singer is OK after he cited a mental health “breaking point” in his announcement.

Keep reading to find out everything we know about Shawn’s postponed tour.

Is Shawn Mendes’ 2022 Tour Cancelled?

Although he hasn’t given an update yet on the next few weeks of his 2022 concert tour, the “Wonder” artist did not fully cancel it. In his July 8 Instagram statement, Shawn noted he was only pushing back several concert dates.

According to his “Wonder: The World Tour” website, all dates from Saturday, July 9, through Wednesday, July 27, are labeled “postponed until further notice.” The next open date is still scheduled for Sunday, July 31, in Toronto, Canada.

Why Shawn Mendes Postponed His 2022 Tour

Shawn explained why he stepped back from his tour in his July 8 Instagram post.

“This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately, I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, [Connecticut], until further notice,” he wrote. “I’ve been touring since I was 15, and, to be honest, it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family.”

Courtesy of Shawn Mendes/Instagram

The Canadian singer continued, “After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point.”

“After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost,” Shawn concluded. “As soon as there are more updates, I promise I will let you know. Love you guys.”

Shawn Mendes Recently Opened Up About His ‘Truth’

Two months prior to postponing his 2022 tour, Shawn spoke out about his mental health a few times on social media. On April 19, the “Mercy” crooner opened up about his feelings in an emotional Twitter post.

“Sometimes, I ask myself what it is that I should be doing with my life, and what I always hear in return is ‘to tell the truth, to be the truth,’” he wrote. “I feel like that’s a hard thing to do, though. I’m afraid that if people know and see the truth, they might think less of me. They might become bored of me.”

Shawn continued, “So, in those moments of feeling low, I either put on a show or I hide. The truth, in current form, is a 23-year-old who constantly feels like he’s either flying or drowning. Maybe that’s just what it is to be in your 20s idk [sic], or maybe, that’s just me. The truth is I really do wanna show up in the world as my 100 percent true, honest, unique self and not care what anyone thinks, sometimes I do!! [sic] Sometimes, I really don’t care what people think, and I feel free. Most of the time it’s a struggle [though]. That’s the truth.”

The “Treat You Better” singer also explained how “even with so much success, [he] still find[s] it hard to feel like [he’s] not failing.”

“The truth is I’m overwhelmed and overstimulated lol [sic],” he added. “The truth is ALSO that I’m OK. I’m just tryna [sic] tell and be the truth. I like to think that maybe me saying this might resonate with some people.”

One week later, Shawn penned a separate note via Instagram about how “life can be hard.”

“I’ve been going through it lately,” he wrote on April 27. “Tryna be the best ain’t really doing it for me anymore if i’m honest. Turns out just being me feels a whole lot better.”