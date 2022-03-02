Bad blood? Scott Disick unfollowed the entire Kardashian-Jenner family on Instagram, and fans are curious why.

The Talentless founder, 38, is mostly known for his time starring on Keeping Up With the Kardashians throughout his on-and-off romance with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian from 2006 to 2015. And since the Poosh founder’s romance with fiancé Travis Barker heated up throughout 2021, things between the coparents seemed tense as Scott and Kourtney share children Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick.

One month before announcing her engagement, Kourtney, 42, and the Flip It Like Disick star were “clashing,” an insider told Life & Style in September 2021.

“The arguing started shortly after Kourt and Travis began dating and she’s accusing Scott of being jealous that she’s moved on and found love,” the source said at the time.

However, it doesn’t appear that Scott has a problem with the Kardashian-Jenner family. In fact, he and Kim Kardashian announced their sweepstakes via their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday, March 1, specifying that fans had to follow every person that Scott was following on the platform.

So, Scott’s sudden unfollowing of the reality TV family could be a result of the two pals’ giveaway — not because of any ill will between him and the famous bunch.

Both Scott and the KKW Beauty founder, 41, uploaded the same photo of Kim rocking a stunning, all-black leather dress, standing in front of a gray car with countless shopping bags from high-end brands, including Louis Vuitton, Prada, Chanel and Gucci.

The competition gave social media users the chance to win a luxury stay at any hotel of their choice for five nights in addition to a $100,000 pre-loaded credit card.

Aside from his friendship with Kim though, Scott is also close buddies with Kourtney’s other sister Khloé Kardashian. And they haven’t hesitated to express their appreciation for one another over the years, despite his past with Kourtney.

After the Good American founder’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s paternity drama in late 2021, Scott openly supported Khloé. He sent her flowers in December 2021, the same month when Maralee Nichols gave birth to her and Tristan’s child, and Scott has even left a few flirty comments about Khloé online.

The most recent compliment from Khloé’s longtime bestie was under her February 8 Instagram post. “Just 2 fine,” Scott commented underneath her photo, which featured her wearing a strapless catsuit that hugged her figure.

Aside from his relationship with the future Hulu personalities, Scott has been looking for a new person to share his life with following his September 2021 split from Amelia Gray Hamlin. He was spotted with multiple dates later that year and into early 2022, including with former flame Bella Banos, model Hana Cross and most recently with Too Hot to Handle star Holly Scarfone. However, a source previously told Life & Style he wanted to “find the right girl, marry and have more kids [with].”

“[Scott is] trying to find a woman he can settle down with,” the insider added. “His friends say he’s not happy playing the field anymore.”