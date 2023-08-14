Article presented by Shannon Sparks

The use of smartphones is rapidly increasing among children, and with it comes concerns about online safety for younger users. With the various threats that can lurk online, from cyberbullying to inappropriate content, parents are constantly looking for new ways to protect their kids and teens while still allowing them access to all the benefits technology offers.

One such solution that has been widely popular among parents is the Bark Phone for kids – a specially designed phone created specifically with kids’ safety in mind. In this post, we will look at why more and more parents are choosing the Bark Phone over other phones on the market as a way to keep their kids safe while using mobile devices.

What the Bark Phone Is

The Bark Phone is an innovative device created specifically with child safety in mind. Developed by the popular parental monitoring app, ‘Bark,’ the Bark Phone provides parents with a convenient and secure way to keep tabs on their kids’ digital activities while also allowing them access to all the features of a modern smartphone.

The Bark Phone also offers advanced parental controls like content monitoring, screen time management, contact approval, and even location tracking. This makes it easy for parents to monitor what their children are doing online without having to check up on them constantly.

The Bark Phone is designed for kids who want digital citizenship as well as access to all the apps and services that come along with one. It’s equipped with both adult-level security settings as well as age-appropriate content filtering controls so that parents can rest assured knowing their kid isn’t accessing anything they shouldn’t be seeing or engaging in risky behaviors online.

Overall, the Bark Phone provides parents peace of mind when it comes to keeping tabs on their kid’s online activities while also giving them as little or as much access to all the benefits technology has to offer today — without compromising safety or security concerns. With its intuitive user interface and comprehensive suite of parental control features, the Bark Phone is quickly becoming one of the most trusted solutions out there when it comes to protecting our youngest members from potential online dangers.

The Appeal of the Bark Phone

A. Safety Features

1. Content Monitoring

One of the most appealing aspects of the Bark Phone is its content monitoring capabilities. There are so many websites out there that kids of any age should never be looking at. Unfortunately, they’re all too easy to stumble across. The good news is that the Bark Phone comes pre-loaded with age-appropriate content controls, which help to ensure that your child isn’t accessing inappropriate content or engaging in risky behavior online.

2. Screen Time Management

It’s easy to get swept away and lose track of time using a smartphone — for children and parents alike. What people love about the Bark Phone is that it comes with a host of screen management tools, which help to ensure that kids don’t overuse their devices. You can impose daily screen time limits to ensure that your child isn’t spending too much time on their device each day. The Bark app even provides you with timely notifications about your kid’s activities on social media platforms like Snapchat, Instagram, and more, so you can stay updated and intervene if needed.

3. Location Tracking

Another great feature offered by the Bark Phone is location tracking. This allows parents to give their kids independence while also being able to see where their child is at all times. This is key for ensuring that they’re safer and protected if they ever find themselves in an emergency situation. It also provides parents with peace of mind knowing that their kids aren’t getting into any trouble while they’re out and about.

B. Parental Controls

The Bark Phone can monitor your kids’ online and offline safety — from text messages and emails to social media, which is different from other phones on the market. It can detect cyberbullying, explicit content, and possible signs of depression or suicidal thoughts and alert parents if it finds any of these instances. It can even find signs of predators or inappropriate conversations, which may not always be apparent to parents when their kids are using other children’s smartphones on the market.

Bark takes child safety seriously. When it comes to their message history, kids can’t delete any previous conversations without your permission or change the parental controls you set. The phone blocks teens from downloading workaround VPNs as well, so you can rest assured that content filtering and parental controls are always in place.

This added layer of online safety helps to protect kids while also allowing parents to engage in meaningful conversations with them about best practices when it comes to interacting online and staying safe.

C. Education and Responsibility

In today’s digital age, technology plays a significant role in the lives of children and teens. The Bark Phone for kids is a valuable tool for teaching children how to use technology responsibly and allows them to build a positive digital footprint.

An added benefit of the Bark Phone is that it can help educate children about digital citizenship, an important concept that shows them the responsible and ethical use of technology through children’s smartphones.

The smartphone enables parents to guide their children in understanding the significance of their digital footprint. We know, as adults, that with every single online interaction — whether it’s posting a photo or sharing a comment — we leave a digital trail that can have long-lasting effects on our future. By using the Bark Phone, you can help your kids or teens comprehend the concept of digital permanence, teaching them to think before they post and consider the potential consequences of their online activities.

By empowering children with the knowledge of responsible technology usage and online safety, the Bark Phone helps them develop crucial life skills that extend far beyond their online activities. These skills include critical thinking, empathy, respect for others’ digital boundaries, and the ability to make informed decisions in the digital space. By instilling these values early on, parents can equip their children with the tools necessary to navigate the digital world safely — and with integrity.

What One Mom Said About Bark

The Bark Phone is extremely effective, as noted in a review from Erika Rawes, a writer who has reviewed over 175 consumer technology goods and a mom who has seen various parental control softwares and apps. In her honest review of the smartphone for kids, she recommends the Bark Phone, despite the slightly higher than competitor average price, as it truly works to keep kids safe online, deeming it the new Editors’ Choice winner for kids’ phones.

One of the major highlights in her review is regarding the appearance of the Bark Phone. The phone looks identical to any other Samsung Galaxy A13 except for the addition of a matte black bumper case that bears the Samsung logo. She notes that kids will not recognize that this is a Bark Phone from the outside, emphasizing that this is not a toy phone but a real phone that is simply modified with the kid’s safety in mind. Part of these modifications, she notes, is tamper-proof parental controls that can, if the parent chooses, prevent kids from deleting text messages, changing parental controls, or even installing parent control workarounds such as VPNs onto the device.

Key features Erika mentions and tests on the phone herself include setting app time limits, managing calls and contacts, setting up check-ins, and getting alerts for potentially concerning messages on texts and social media.

Throughout her process of testing the phone for her younger child and reflecting on the challenges she faced regarding parental controls with her almost college-aged child, she concludes the Bark Phone is worth the premium for the peace of mind it provides to parents. She also notes that the Bark Phone can grow with the child, acting more as a guardrail as kids learn about online safety throughout their adolescent stages.

Erika happily states that the Bark Phone does something special for parents, as it allows them to finally have a way to get alerted regarding any online dangers their children may be faced with and step in sooner.

Overall, Erika found great value in using the Bark phone and recommended it for any parent who prioritizes child safety when it comes to keeping track of what their children are doing on mobile devices today!

Conclusion

The Bark Phone for kids is an innovative device created specifically with child safety in mind. It provides parents with a convenient and secure way to keep tabs on their kids’ digital activities while also allowing them access to all the features of a modern smartphone. With its intuitive user interface and comprehensive suite of parental control tools, the Bark Phone is quickly becoming one of the most trusted solutions out there when it comes to protecting our youngest members from potential cyber threats.

Balancing technology use with safety concerns for younger users is an important issue for today’s parents. With that in mind, choosing the right children’s smartphone for your kids or teens can make all the difference in maintaining online safety without sacrificing convenience or fun. Thanks to the Bark Phone – this balance can now be easily achieved!

If you’re ready to see why so many parents trust the Bark Phone to keep their kids safe, order yours now. There’s absolutely no contract required, so you have nothing to lose — and plenty of peace of mind to gain!