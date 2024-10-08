Why Lisa Marie Presley Kept Son's Body on Dry Ice After Death

Lisa Marie Presley had an unconventional way of grieving the death of her son, Benjamin Keough, that involved keeping his body on dry ice for two months after he died.

The late “Idiot” singer, who died at 54 years old in January 2023, opened up about Benjamin’s death by suicide at 27 years old in 2020 in her posthumous memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, which was released on Tuesday, October 8. Lisa Marie wrote that she decided to keep Benjamin, whom his family called Ben Ben, on dry ice in a separate casita bedroom near their Los Angeles home, according to People.

“There is no law in the state of California that you have to bury someone immediately,” she explained.

Lisa Marie’s daughter and Benjamin’s sister Riley Keough, who coauthored the memoir, added that it was “really important” for her mother to “have ample time to say goodbye to him, the same way she’d done with her dad” Elvis Presley, who passed away in 1977 when Lisa Marie was 9 years old.

“Having my dad in the house after he died was incredibly helpful because I could go and spend time with him and talk to him,” the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley wrote.

After Elvis’ death, the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll was buried on the property of his Memphis, Tennessee, estate, known as Graceland, where Lisa Marie spent time as a little girl.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Lisa Marie explained in the memoir that she received help from a funeral home owner to get Benjamin’s body into the bedroom, which was kept at 55 degrees. She also revealed that she struggled to decide on where to bury her son — Hawaii or Graceland.

“That was part of why it took so long,” the mom of four — who shared Riley, 35, and Benjamin with ex Danny Keough and twin daughters Harper and Finley Lockwood with ex Michael Lockwood — wrote. “I got so used to him, caring for him and keeping him there. I think it would scare the living f–king piss out of anybody else to have their son there like that. But not me.”

Lisa Marie continued, “I felt so fortunate that there was a way that I could still parent him, delay it a bit longer so that I could become okay with laying him to rest.”

What ultimately led Lisa Marie to remove Benjamin’s body from the house was a “vibe” from Benjamin himself, Riley wrote.

“We all got this vibe from my brother that he didn’t want his body in this house anymore. ‘Guys,’ he seemed to be saying, ‘This is getting weird.’ Even my mom said that she could feel him talking to her, saying, ‘This is insane, Mom, what are you doing? What the f–k!'” the actress continued.

Benjamin’s family held a funeral service for him in Malibu, and he was later buried alongside grandfather Elvis at Graceland.

Benjamin was found dead at a Calabasas, California home, on July 12, 2020. His cause of death was later determined to be an intraoral shotgun wound and ruled a suicide. Lisa Marie was “completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated” following the news of his death, her rep Roger Widynowski told In Touch in a statement at the time. “But [she’s] trying to stay strong for her twins and her oldest daughter, Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

Three years after Benjamin’s death, Lisa Marie died of a small bowel obstruction — a complication of bariatric surgery — on January 12, 2023. She was also buried at Graceland near her father and son.