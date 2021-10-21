Written in the stars? Kourtney Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Scott Disick never stood a chance, at least not according to their birth charts!

“Scott was definitely a soulmate. We have many soulmates and many possibilities in love. It is up to the individual to choose monogamy and how long and with which soulmate(s),” astrologer Jasmin Alejandrez-Prasad, known as Esoteric Esa, tells Life & Style.

“Scott has an entire Sagittarius Stellium that sits nicely with her Sagittarius Midheaven. However, Kourtney’s Pluto in Libra and Scott’s Saturn in Libra create disaster in love and partnership,” Esa adds. “Very tumultuous because of Pluto and Saturn is all about Karma. They were Karmic soulmates.”

Scott, 38, and Kourtney, 42, dated on and off for nine years before ultimately calling it quits in 2015. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians costars share children Mason, Penelope and Reign. The Poosh.com founder has since moved on with fiancé Travis Barker, while the Flip It Like Disick producer recently called it quits with model Amelia Gray Hamlin.

Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, who announced their engagement on October 17, are also soulmates, says Esa. “They’re definitely past-life soulmates because Barker’s Scorpio Sun aspects Kardashian’s 8th house of Scorpio. The 8th house is the house of past-lives and is traditionally ruled by Scorpio,” the “Better Work Bitch!” podcast host explains.

“His sun hitting her 8th house allows them to be compatible in sex, intimacy and explore their darker aspects of their personalities,” Esa notes. “Her changing her style to a more punk/rock personal is totally his Scorpio Sun letting her 8th house of Scorpio experiment in confidence.”

It’s hardly a secret that Kourtney and Travis have a passionate relationship. Ahem, have you seen their PDA? According to Esa, that has everything to do with their birth charts, as well. “Mars is the planet of passion, lust and war. Mars placements can tell us how couples will view one another physically and if it will last or fizzle out,” she details. “No Mars compatible placements can lead to a connection feeling boring and more like friends, but that isn’t the case for these two.”

The father of two, who shares teenagers Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, “has a Sun in Scorpio,” Esa continues. “Scorpio rules sex, mystery and gives that bad boy allure. Kourtney finds that very intriguing because she has Scorpio in her 8th house, so he activates her wildest dreams and allows her to be full on 50 Shades of Grey in their connection. His Mars is in Cancer. Mars is a fire planet and Cancer is a Water sign. He likes partners with a little edge to them but doesn’t like drama.”