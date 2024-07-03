Joy-Anna Duggar explained the reason why she’s choosing to take a break from posting on her YouTube channel.

“Our main reason for wanting to step back a little bit is probably just the family privacy for our kids and us,” Joy-Anna, 26, said in a video posted on her YouTube channel on Saturday, June 29. “Then two, the stress of having to, as life has gotten busier with two kids, I feel like, I need to prioritize other things.”

The Counting On alum said she was “stepping back” from sharing weekly vlogs and would only post “every once in a while.”

“In the moments of us having family time, the back of my mind is always like, ‘Oh I need to video this for YouTube, oh I need to video this for content,’ and I don’t want it to always be like that,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum told her followers. “While I love y’all being able to see a glimpse into our lives and the kids growing … we are going to miss you guys, but this is the next best step for our family.”

Joy-Anna isn’t the only Duggar daughter choosing a more private life after growing up in the spotlight. Her younger sister Jinger Duggar is also known for protecting her daughters, Felicity, 5, and Evangeline, 3, from the public eye by not sharing images of their faces on social media.

The mother of two, 30, recently addressed whether she would “consider” starring in another reality TV show during a February Instagram Q&A with fans

“I loved so many aspects of the show. The crew became like family and it provided so many opportunities for travel and [to] meet so many sweet people,” she responded. However, Jinger made it clear that fans shouldn’t expect her to make a reality TV comeback anytime soon. “I don’t have any plans to return to TV,” she concluded.

Joy-Anna Duggar/YouTube

Joy-Anna and Jinger made their reality TV debut on 17 Kids and Counting in 2008 alongside their parents, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, and the rest of their siblings. The show was later renamed to 18 Kids and Counting and finally 19 Kids and Counting as the Duggar family continued to grow.

After the show was canceled in 2015 amid Josh Duggar’s molestation scandal, several members of the large family went on to star on Counting On from 2015 until 2020.

Two months after Josh, 35, was arrested on child pornography charges in April 2021, TLC announced they would no longer be making new episodes of Counting On. “TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On. TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately,” the network said in a statement at the time.

Jinger candidly looked back on the moment the reality TV series was canceled in her January 2023 memoir, admitting she cried when she and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, got a call with the news.

“Filming had been a constant in my life since I was around 10 years old. When the show was on break, and the crews didn’t come around for a few months, I missed the energy and excitement of interacting with all the creative people,” the California resident wrote. “The producers worked with my family to come up with ideas for episodes. It was fun to think of creative ways to give audiences a glimpse into our day-to-day lives.”