Why Jamie Foxx Won’t Reveal What Led to Hospitalization

Jamie Foxx still won’t publicly disclose what led to his hospitalization in 2023, but he is sharing more details about the ordeal.

In a TikTok video posted in early July, the actor, 56, tells a group of people that he had a “bad headache” on April 11, 2023. He recalls asking his friend for an Advil, and then, “I was gone for 20 days.” While Jamie was hospitalized, multiple sources told In Touch the actor had suffered a stroke.

“I don’t remember anything,” he continues in the video, which was taken in Phoenix.

His family has been equally tight-lipped about what happened to him. While he was in the hospital, Jamie’s daughter Corinne Foxx referred to the incident as a “medical complication.”

Michael Reeves / Getty Images

In July 2023, the Oscar winner explained he’s chosen not to disclose more information about his hospitalization because he doesn’t want the public “to see me like that. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through. [I went] to hell and back.”

So, will Jamie ever reveal what really happened?

“Probably not,” says a source close to the actor. “He’s an extremely private man.”