Miranda McWhorter was one of the women swept up in the #MomTok sex scandal involving fellow content creator Taylor Frankie Paul. Taylor now stars in Hulu’s reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, but Miranda chose not to participate in the show that delves into the aftermath of the “soft swinging” scandal.

Why Isn’t Miranda McWhorter on ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’?

Some of those who followed the online drama involving Taylor, Miranda, Camille Mundy and their husbands likely expected to see both Miranda and Camille as part of the cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. However, neither are involved with the show, even though Miranda claims she was asked.

“Camille and I had multiple interviews, or calls, with [Hulu,]” Miranda said during an August 9, 2024 appearance on “The Weekly Trash” podcast. “She and I agreed that it just [gave us,] like, a pit in our stomach, every time. For our lives, it just didn’t feel right at all. I already got exploited on the internet without my consent. You think I’m gonna ask for that?”

The mom of two continued, “I think that you do lose a lot more power than you might think. Even just in the interviews there were so many things, there was just so much talk.”

Ultimately, Miranda said the opportunity to be a part of the cast for the show “never made her feel good.”

‘Secret Lives’ Star Taylor Frankie Paul Called Miranda McWhorter Out on Her Comments

Taylor refuted Miranda’s claims about the reasons she said turned down a chance to appear on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives in a TikTok video. The mom of three posted a clip on August 22, 2024, using Billie Eilish’s song “Birds of a Feather.”

Taylor lip synced the line, “You’re so full of s–t,” and added text on top of the video that read:

“Them: ‘We got offered the show and declined.’ How it went: ‘We’ll do the show if Taylor isn’t on it.’”

In the caption, Taylor added, “Thank goodness I have witnesses for this one. I hate to do this, but it’s just not how it went … once again.”

Disney

However, Miranda hit back at Taylor’s claims in a separate TikTok video on the following day and said that she opted out of the show because she didn’t know if Taylor was going to be participating. She shared screenshots of text messages between herself, her manager and Camille.

“Yeah, I wish I could make a decision after I knew what the verdict was going to be with her, but either way, it’s probably not good for me,” Miranda wrote in one message.

Miranda went on to explain that she and Taylor “weren’t good” at the time those conversations happened, but since then she believed “water had gone under the bridge.”

Why Aren’t Miranda McWhorter and Taylor Frankie Paul Friends?

When Taylor announced her divorce from Tate Paul in May 2022 during a TikTok Live, she revealed it was because she broke the self-imposed rules within their “soft swinging” friend group. In the group, the women and their husbands would hook up with each other, but they never went as far as having actual sexual intercourse. Taylor never explicitly revealed who was involved in the “soft swinging,” most people assumed Miranda was a part of it.

After Taylor’s livestream, Miranda and her now-estranged husband, Chase McWhorter, denied ever participating in “soft swinging” in a TikTok Live of their own. Miranda said that the repercussions caused their entire friend group to “completely blow up,” and while she wished Taylor the best, she wasn’t happy with Taylor for implying that she and Chase had ever hooked up with anyone outside of their marriage.