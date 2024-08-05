Discovery+ and Max subscribers were left frustrated after watching every episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8, only to find the highly anticipated tell-all missing from the streaming service.

Why Isn’t the ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Tell-All Not on Discovery+?

Although every episode of the spinoff is available to stream, fans were livid to find out that the tell-all specials remain unavailable on the streaming services Discovery+ and Max.

“Do you guys actively hate paying subscribers? I SPECIFICALLY have Max to watch episodes the day they air, Tell-Alls included,” one fan complained via X. “Is the alternative avoiding the net/spoilers for four weeks? You’re giving paying viewers the middle finger.”

Meanwhile, another user added, “I guess I paid for a year subscription for nothing. It’s the main reason that I bought it and now I feel like an idiot.”

Max addressed the controversy on X, stating, “The 90 Day Fiancé Tell All will be available on Max once the season finishes airing on TV.” While Discovery+ has not given an update, it’s expected the service will follow the same policy.

TLC viewers were angry when they heard the news and threatened to cancel their subscriptions due to the policy. “Excuse me, what? What’s the point of even having a Max subscription then? Every other episode has been available at the same time. What makes the Tell All any different?” one social media user wrote in response.

“Why are you treating your streaming service customers so horribly?” a second quipped.

Why Are Fans Mad About the ‘90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Season 8 Tell-All?

Fans watched the drama unfold all season between the TLC couples, including Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo, Loren and Alexei Brovarnik, Ed “Big Ed” Brown and Liz Woods, Kobe Blaise and Emily Bieberly, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone, Ashley Michelle and Manuel Velez, and Sophie Sierra and Rob Warne, only for the tell-all episode — where the alums are confronted about their behavior — to be unavailable on the streaming service.

Nicole Sherbiny and Mahmoud Sherbiny were also season 8 cast members. However, host Shaun Robinson confirmed that they did not participate in the special, with their last franchise appearance being on the May 19, 2024, episode. Their exit from the spinoff came shortly after the Egypt native’s February 2024 arrest on domestic violence charges.

This season, the tell-all featured a special twist that fans were disappointed to miss on streaming — all the cast members lived under one roof, causing tensions to boil over not only between the couples, but also among their fellow cast members.

TLC

Michael, who made his debut appearance on the franchise back in 2018, was in the studio filming the tell-all for the first time after his visa was finally approved in December 2023.

The Nigeria native wasn’t the only special guest! Following her split from Big Ed, Liz’s new boyfriend, Jayson Zuniga, also made a cameo on the show — which caused a major confrontation between her two love interests.