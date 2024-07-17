Welcome to Plathville star Micah Plath recently debuted his new relationship with girlfriend Veronica Peters. Fans quickly spotted something peculiar in a story Micah shared of him and his girlfriend in October 2023, and people have become curious if Veronica is somehow related to Ariana Grande.

In the Instagram Story Micah, 23, shared, the reality star tagged Veronica, 25, along with Ariana’s dad, Edward Butera. While the image showed a glimpse of Veronica and Micah enjoying some time on the water, many wondered why Edward, 65, was tagged. The dad of the “Thank You, Next” singer resides in Florida, the same state Micah calls home.

Many fans speculated that Veronica was possibly Ariana’s stepsister. Edward was married to Ariana’s mother, Joan Grande, from 1992 until they filed for divorce in 2002. Veronica’s parents are also divorced, according to Starcasm, but there’s no confirmation that her mom has any relationship with Edward.

In the trailer for Welcome to Plathville season 6, Micah opened up about his concerns regarding sharing his relationship with the public. Veronica is seen throughout the trailer, but the camera angles always manage to obscure her face and don’t give fans a clear shot. When Micah was asked by producers if Veronica would be making her debut during the upcoming season, he remained coy. He described his real estate broker girlfriend as “cautious” and “shy” before adding, “I don’t know yet. No comment.”

“I’m a little hesitant to put our relationship out there in the open,” the male model told producers. “Just because I’ve seen a lot happen with relationships in my family.”

However, season 6 of the TLC series will feature Micah navigating life with Veronica after the two move in together. The trailer hinted at some rough patches for the new couple.

“Make sure you clean up the hair in the sink,” Veronica said off-screen. “And the counter!”

Micah later opened up about living with his girlfriend and confessed that their living arrangements had already led to a few issues in their relationship.

“This is the first time I’ve moved in with someone before,” Micah said in a one-on-one after Veronica seemingly left the room. “The little things matter more than the big things. Like if I go to work, leave a little note. Or if I’m out and about, pick up her favorite dinner. Or send her a picture, this reminds me of you.”

The trailer showed Micah working in the yard, cleaning dishes and more.

“When your significant other tells you to do something you kind of have to. Especially when you’re living at their house,” Micah told Welcome to Plathville producers. “Don’t get me wrong, I love being able to help my girlfriend around her house … but it can be a lot.”

The Plath family has seen their share of failed relationships over the course of the series’ run so far. Last year, Micah’s older brother, Ethan Plath, called it quits with his then-wife Olivia Plath, and the end of their marriage played out on the show. Micah’s mom and dad, Kim Plath and Barry Plath, also decided to separate after 24 years of marriage.