Naturopathy is a system of natural rebalancing of the body without the use of drugs and surgery. It is an alternative way of treatment that comprises therapies, supplements, herbs, exercise, lifestyle changes, massage, and a balanced diet. Naturopathy has helped millions of people recover from critical health complications without any side effects. Dr. Stephen Cabral is on a mission to help hundreds of thousands of people all over the world do exactly that.

Dr. Stephen Cabral was only 17 when he started suffering from multiple health conditions. Even after consulting over 50 medical experts and undergoing more than 100 medical treatments, his health showed no signs of improvement. That’s when Stephen Cabral came to know about functional medicine and met a practitioner. He uncovered the reasons for his deteriorating health through at-home functional medicine lab testing. The process helped him discover the underlying imbalances and toxicities in his body.

What followed was a process of recovery by balancing the deficiencies and removing the toxicities from his body. Stephen Cabral felt rejuvenated inside and was healthier than he had ever been. This unexpected recovery through naturopathy inspired him to embark upon a quest for methods of natural healing. After 20 years of studying and internships in countries like India, Sri Lanka, China, and Europe, Stephen Cabral finally acquired his doctoral degree in Naturopathy. He has now helped more than 250,000 people to get well and live healthier lives.

Today, Dr. Stephen Cabral has an extensive network of medical practitioners that includes some of the world’s best Chiropractors, Acupuncturists, Nutritionists, and Biological Dentists. He has developed these valuable connections through years of internship at top natural treatment centers around the world. Dr. Cabral can reach out to his network in case specialized care is needed for a client.

His success in naturopathy and contributions has been covered by renowned media outlets like MTV, Men’s Health, Women’s Day, Maxim, SELF, Diet.com, NutritionData, and Conde Nast. Dr. Cabral is regarded as the national health & wellness consultant in many publications. He is also a regular contributor to 300 health clubs, wellness clinics, holistic centers, training studios, and other health professionals suggesting ways to enhance training programs naturally.

Dr. Cabral and his team of health coaches work with people all over the world. He has a proven track record of a long list of patients who have benefited from his health programs. Dr. Cabral has launched a set of free assessments on toxicity, thyroid, and hormones. People just need to answer some simple questions to learn about the deficiencies and imbalances in their bodies.

To take this initiative further, Dr. Cabral has authored and co-authored 4 books on natural medicine and alternative therapies. He is also offering a free copy of his latest book “The Rain Barrel Effect” on his official website to help people beat fatigue, bloating, and other health problems.

Dr. Cabral will continue his mission to help people transform their health and lifestyle. In a world where pharmaceutical drugs dominate the health sector, Dr. Cabral is setting a standard through natural medicine that is changing millions of lives globally.