Article presented in partnership with Maria Williams

Hollywood with all its glamor and youth is still setting the beauty standards very high. In a lot of cases, with a little help from plastic surgery. Industry leader Dr. Cat welcomes celebrities in her Beverly Hills practice every day, as they’re searching for natural looking enhancement. We reached out to ask her about what’s most important when choosing a plastic surgeon and why everyone should ask for the celebrity treatment.

Plastic surgery has progressed faster than any other part of medicine within the last two decades. This only mirrors the demand for the treatments, that produce more impressive results every day as technology and science keep the pace. While it has definitely taken its place amongst beauty treatments in society, for certain parts of it, it has already become the standard. Particularly in the entertainment industries and Hollywood, the high demands are often met with the help of enhancement. And as celebrities only work with the industry leaders, the results are often so natural you’d be surprised to find out who has actually taken the walk to the practice.

Dr. Cat Begovic is a leading expert in plastic surgery and her practice in Beverly Hills is the go-to for celebrities. Not only in the city of stars, but from all over the United States and sometimes also the rest of the world. The surgeon and founder of cosmetic brand MD Glam is so good that she’s become famous beyond the industry herself these days. Thanks to social media, where she shares important insight and information explaining the factors and skills that are responsible for the quality of her work. With over a million people following her content on Instagram alone, it is fair to say she is pioneering when it comes to using the platform to educate about her practice. It is also clear to see that the interest in beauty enhancement treatments goes way beyond the bubble of Hollywood and the entertainment industries. Making it totally possible that you also have considered making steps and changes yourself but are also considering possible risks. Dr. Cat explains there are some important points celebrities look for before choosing a practice, and that you should do the same.

If you’ve ever wondered what makes celebrities (and plenty of non-celebs!), head to Rodeo Drive and choose Dr. Cat’s practice, this list is for you! Learn about what is most important to celebrities when choosing a plastic surgeon and why you should also ask for the same level of treatment.

Natural Looking Results

Without doubt the first criteria for top quality plastic surgery is for the results to look natural. This goes for everyone, not only celebrities. But celebrities know particularly well that if they end up with a result that doesn’t look natural, it doesn’t go unnoticed. This requires gentle and detailed work, that only the best team can perform on a consistent level. Dr. Cat explains that most her celeb patients visit her because they know her approach won’t make it obvious that the patient had work done. Instead, they leave looking like a refreshed and youthful version of themselves.

Offering Smooth & Quick Recovery Times

Most people are busy and can’t afford to take weeks out of their schedule for surgery and recovery. Celebs in particular often have plenty of responsibilities and appointments that can’t wait. A surgeon who understands that everyone has busy lives, has a gentle approach that gets patients back to their active life quickly is a priority. Dr. Cat emphasizes that ‘gentle surgery makes a huge different in recovery and ensures a smooth and quick recovery time’.

Flexible Schedule

Sometimes celebrity clients will require emergency enhancements. Whether it’s for a role, tour or show they need to be fully recovered for in time, Dr. Cat’s practice in Beverly Hills is used to squeezing in appointments for their patients. Although this is not just a special treatment for their celeb patients, as they take the time to get to know every patient and listen to understand their individual situations, offering realistic time frames to secure the best results of the cosmetic procedure. In general, a good practice will prioritize the results and recovery, but also make sure to meet your schedule as good as they can.

Making You Look Like Yourself – But Younger

The expectation for actresses and actors in Hollywood to look young for various roles is no secret. And it’s not just there, many of us would like to enhance the way we look, just for ourselves. Dr. Cat says it’s all about empowering patients to achieve the best version of themselves. This is met through trust and communication, paying attention to the patient’s natural features as well as their goals for the treatment.

EVERY Patient Gets the Celebrity Treatment

As much of a celeb hotspot Dr. Cat’s practice is, every client is treated like a celebrity. There shouldn’t be a difference in the quality of treatments any patient receives, and this is the very reason it’s sought out for celebrity plastic surgery. Celebs rave about the unique and special treatment they receive, but what they might not know is that every patient receives this level of care.

Dr. Cat explains that there are plenty more things to consider and look for, when it comes to finding the right plastic surgeon. Depending on the type of treatment you are looking for, the background and methods of the practice will play a role. One thing that should never be compromised though is to feel safe and as informed and guided as possible. The procedure is meant to enhance your life quality, so it should always be approached with that level of care and respect.

With the risks and the long-lasting and visible results of plastic surgery, it is obvious why the choice for the right practice is crucial. Ideally the effort goes beyond the unique treatment, as in Dr. Cat’s case including creating platforms of education and information on social media. Celebs and clients see that difference, not only on her website and the incredible before and after pictures. So surely take your time and do your research before making a possibly life-changing appointment.