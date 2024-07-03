After 19 years of marriage and 14 kids, Doubling Down With the Derricos stars Deon and Karen Derrico shocked fans by revealing they filed for divorce. TLC fans are eager to understand what caused the issues in the reality TV couple’s seemingly strong marriage.

When Did Deon and Karen Derrico File for Divorce?

Karen and Deon filed for divorce on June 4, 2024. The settlement was finalized just two days later, per legal documents obtained by TMZ.

The outlet reported that the former couple will equally share legal and physical custody of their 13 minor children. Deon was ordered to pay $1,166 per month in child support, while Karen will be responsible for the children’s medical insurance.

“Together, we remain unified in the parenting of our 14 beautiful children – their well-being is our priority,” the duo said in a statement after news of their divorce was revealed. “We thank everyone for their understanding and support as we move forward for the good of our family.”

Deon Derrico Broke His Silence After Divorce

The dad of 15 broke his silence on the split two weeks after the divorce was finalized. “When you have nothing else in this world as long as you have your great health and family nothing else really matters!” the reality star wrote via Instagram on June 18, 2024, assuring fans he was happy and healthy.

One week later, Deon checked in with fans and revealed he was “dealing with a lot” amid his split from Karen. “I have a PSA – public service announcement. I am doing mentally great. I really and truly am. It’s not a cover-up, it’s not a facade. I’m doing very good,” the Doubling Down with the Derricos star said in a video via Instagram on June 25, 2024. “I’m not depressed nor sad albeit I’ve been inundated with a lot of challenges here recently, but I’m emotionally very healthy, sound in my thinking, and feeling very blessed for my great health and family!!!”

Karen has yet to publicly speak out about the divorce as of publication.

How Many Kids Do ‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ Stars Karen and Deon Have?

Deon and Karen welcomed 15 biological children during their marriage. Karen gave birth to daughter Darian, who was not included in the filing because she is no longer a minor, in 2005, followed by son Derrick in 2010. In 2011, they had twin boys, Denver and Dallas. Quintuplets Deniko, Dariz, Deonee, Daician, and Dayton joined the family in 2013. Triplets Diez, Dior, and Carter were born in 2017, though Carter died shortly after birth. In 2019, they welcomed a second set of triplets, Dawsyn, De’Aren, and Dyver.

As of 2022, Karen hinted that despite the large family’s $2,500 to $3,500 monthly grocery bill, the couple wasn’t done adding to their large family.

“No, that diaper bag is not being hung up,” Karen told Entertainment Tonight. “I don’t feel complete. I don’t think we are 100 percent complete.”

Deon added, “[I] think when you have created – what I think we have created – in this home, the love, the amount of love, I could just never get tired of.”