Why Did 90 Day Fiance's Angela File for Annulment vs. Divorce?

90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem filed for annulment from estranged husband Michael Ilesanmi, and Georgia divorce attorney Randy Kessler exclusively tells In Touch that it might hurt the Nigeria native’s immigration status.

“The longer a marriage lasts, the more likely the immigration authorities are to consider it a valid marriage for immigration purposes,” Randy, who is not working with Angela, 58, nor Michael, 35, explains. “An annulment means there never was a marriage so if his immigration status relied in part on his marriage, an annulment might ruin his immigration status.”

Randy said that Angela’s motivation to file for annulment might be a way to “hurt” Michael if it affects his immigration status.

Randy also says that divorces are typically easier to grant than annulments. Judges are often “more comfortable” doing so because a person can declare a divorce is “no fault” of either party involved. In Angela and Michael’s case, Kessler believes a divorce would be a better option.

“Some people prefer to say they were never married than saying they are divorced. We hear that often and some judges accommodate that request, but it does sound more like a divorce would be proper,” Randy says.

The Atlanta-based lawyer continues, “As a divorce lawyer, we often see people ask for things like an annulment for this reason. When they feel they were misled or proposed to for the wrong reasons or because they still want the ability to have a first marriage that lasts. An annulment gives them the chance to again have a ‘first marriage’ with someone else.”

However, Randy explains that if a judge is “sympathetic” an annulment might be granted. If not, Angela or Michael could file for divorce.

“The divorce should be straightforward although it can be dragged out a bit with inquiries into each side’s finances and conduct,” Randy concludes.

TLC/YouTube

On August 8, In Touch learned that Angela had filed for annulment, and she submitted her complaint several weeks earlier on June 20.

While Angels has continually said that Michael had been “scamming” her, the private investigator she hired to look into Michael’s activities was brought on stage during the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 8 tell-all part 3. Even though the private investigator said that he found some “indiscretions” in Michael’s past, he ultimately found no concrete evidence that Michael had cheated on Angela.

The private investigator also said that he had found no proof of Michael acting “unethical” since marrying Angela. He also didn’t find any evidence that Michael had been “scamming” Angela.

Before the private investigator came on stage, Angela said that she wanted him “to prove her wrong” with his findings. However, that wasn’t actually the case. The revelations from the private investigator infuriated Angela and the Georgia native didn’t believe that Michael wasn’t cheating on her. Angela became so furious with the private investigator’s answer, she stormed off set with her daughter, Skylar, in tow.

“It’s almost like she’s not willing to accept the truth,” the private investigator told the cameras during a confessional.